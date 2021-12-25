What Is CBD? Here Are Three Benefits Of CBD Products

The number of people using CBD products is growing day by day. If until now, only a few people had heard about CBD, its health benefits, and different types of products containing CBD. Even if you haven’t used any of the product just yet, it is highly likely you have at least heard about it from a friend or acquaintance.

The truth is, the industry producing CBD products is thriving. The more people find out about it and test it, the better it will be known. However, there are still a few people who are skeptical about whether these CBD products can have health benefits. This is because they are unsure of what CBD is, and chances are, they mistake it for the products which give you the “high” sensation.

An essential mention that needs to be addressed is the importance of discussing with your medical provider about what type of CBD products are right for you and which the most suitable dosage is.

With the knowledge of a medical professional, who can take into consideration your medical history and current health situation, you can purchase CBD products that can truly help you.

What is CBD?

Commonly known as the abbreviated version, CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is one of the chemical compounds present in the Cannabis sativa plant. Marijuana and hemp are species that both belong to this plant, and CBD can be extracted from either of them. Another potent chemical compound present in this plant is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. Unlike CBD, THC is a cannabinoid that has the ability to give a euphoric sensation when consumed.

Given that both these aforementioned cannabinoids are found in hemp as well as marijuana, it may cause some confusion, making people believe they are one and the same. However, hemp has higher levels of CBD and lower THC, while marijuana has lower levels of CBD and a higher level of THC.

As for whether they are legal, this depends on the percentage of THC present in the product. In general, CBD products derived from hemp that have less than 0.3% THC levels are legal. However, depending on the state or country you are in, this might differ. For this reason, it is best to check the legislation.

CBD products do not have intoxicating properties. But you might ask yourself where you can find such CBD products. For example, at CBD Planet UK, there is a comprehensive range of products, from oil, capsules, to edibles, to match your preferences and requirements.

What are the health benefits of CBD products?

Although more research is needed in some areas, studies so far have revealed that CBD products can have various health benefits. While these are not – and should not – be considered a form of treatment, CBD products can be effective in alleviating specific symptoms. The health benefits are as follows:

Relieves symptoms of some mental health disorders

Symptoms from some mental health disorders, such as anxiety, panic disorder, or depression, can be alleviated with the help of CBD products. While it is necessary to conduct more research in this area, results so far have shown that this type of product can help reduce symptoms or the severity of them.

For instance, a study conducted in 2019 revealed that CBD dramatically diminished anxiety symptoms in mice. Plus, various people with any of the disorders mentioned above who have started using CBD products appear to have positive results. However, it is crucial to mention that CBD products are not a cure. Instead, with the correct dosage and under the supervision of a professional medical provider, they can help a person manage the disorder better.

Reduces the severity of epilepsy syndromes

Three years ago, the FDA approved a medicine meant to treat seizures of two epilepsy syndromes – Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet – which contains CBD. Apart from this, there are three studies so far that have researched and vetted the benefits of using CBD to reduce the severity of epilepsy seizures.

As a result of these research studies, people suffering from any of these two forms of epilepsy have seen a significant decrease in seizure frequency. A noteworthy mention is that this CBD product should be taken with other prescribed medications in order to be effective.

Alleviates symptoms from cancer treatment

The treatment of cancer, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, can be quite strong, and although it can cure the disease, it can also damage the immune system. Some of the common side effects of cancer treatments include fatigue, nausea, and appetite loss.

Although more research is needed in this area as well, CBD products can alleviate some of the symptoms that appear as a side effect of cancer treatments. Plus, studies conducted in the U.S. indicate that CBD products can relieve chronic pain and non-chronic cancer pain. This means that the intensity and severity of this pain can be significantly reduced.

How many CBD product types are there?

There are many types of CBD products available. Depending on your personal preferences as well as the kind of condition you have, you can take CBD products that can be absorbed faster, reaching the bloodstream directly, as is the case with CBD oil or tincture.

So, the CBD product types available are as follows:

CBD oil

CBD topicals that can alleviate symptoms of skin conditions

CBD edibles

CBD capsules or pills.

If you have never taken a CBD product before it is advisable to contact your medical provider. Plus, medical professionals will be able to advise you on the proper dosage.