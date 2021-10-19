What Is Arthroscopic Surgery?

Arthroscopy is a procedure for diagnosing and healing joint problems. It allows an orthopedic surgeon to view the inside of your joint by inserting a fiber-optic camera through a small incision. The camera transmits images from within your joint to a high-definition video monitor.

This operation allows your surgeon to view joint issues and even repair minor forms of joint damage using pencil-sized surgical instruments. In fact, “arthron” is Greek for joint, while “skopein” means to look. Combined, the term means to look within the joint.

Why Arthroscopy Is Performed

Your muscles, ligaments, cartilage, bones, and tendons can all deteriorate over time or become damaged. In order to diagnose your condition, your doctor will take your medical history, order X-rays, perform a physical examination, and more. Some conditions may require an MRI scan or a CT scan. Once your diagnosis has been completed, your doctor or healthcare provider will establish the best treatment method for your particular situation.

Arthroscopy is often used to treat joint conditions that affect the following common areas:

Shoulder

Ankle

Knee

Elbow

Wrist

Hip

Patients who have unresolved issues that X-rays and other types of imaging cannot answer may turn to arthroscopy. This procedure can treat the following:

Inflamed joint linings

Bone fragments

Damaged cartilage

Torn ligaments

Scarring

The Arthroscopy Procedure

Patients undergoing this surgery will be administered anesthesia to ensure a painless procedure. Your doctor will determine which type of anesthetic is appropriate for you.

Once you are comfortable, your doctor will insert pencil-thin devices through a buttonhole-sized incision. The devices include a camera and light so your doctor can view the inside of the joint. Anything the camera sees is projected onto a high-resolution monitor.

At this time, your doctor will examine the joint and flag any visible issues. They will then determine if you need any surgery and what type. Once the procedure is completed, they will remove the arthroscope and carefully close the incision.

The Recovery Process

Once the procedure is over, patients are allowed to rest for at least an hour. If there is any pain, your doctor may suggest pain medication or aspirin to reduce the risk of blood clots.

If you’ve had the procedure done on your knee, lifting the leg can minimize any discomfort. Applying ice to the surgical site will help to reduce any swelling. If you are taking pain medication, refrain from mixing with alcohol.

The small incision may take a few days to heal fully. While the procedure is minimally invasive and generally pain-free, it can still take a few weeks for the joint to recover fully. Your doctor may recommend a rehabilitation program to hasten your recovery and help protect your joints.

Many patients can even return to work or resume day-to-day activities just a few days after their operation. It’s essential to remember that every patient is different with unique medical histories and circumstances. Therefore, the recovery process will be different from one patient to the next.

Are You Interested in Learning More About Arthroscopy?

Arthroscopy is a surgical method used for various diverse procedures that can diagnose a joint issue or treat chronic joint ailments; you can read more here to learn more.

This minimally invasive surgery is common and the standard of care for many joint issues. Your medical health professional can help answer any questions or address any concerns you may have.