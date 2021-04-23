What Is A Solo 401(K)? A Great Self-Employed Retirement Option

If you’re self-employed and looking to save for retirement – or just get an excellent tax break – you really need to have a look at the solo 401(k). It might be the best retirement option for one-person businesses, because of how quickly you can amass money in the plan.

A solo 401(k) gives you all the benefits of one of the big employer-sponsored 401(k) plans – the tax break for savings, the tax-deferred or tax-free growth and a generous annual maximum contribution – but you get to use it even if you’re a small business. However, a solo 401(k) can be even better, because you can set up a plan at the broker of your choice and not be bound by restrictive rules on the types of investments that you can make in a typical 401(k) plan.

These features may make the solo 401(k) better for you than other self-employed programs such as the SEP IRA and SIMPLE IRA. Here’s what you need to know about the solo 401(k).

What is a solo 401(k) plan and how does it work?

A solo 401(k) plan, also called a one-participant 401(k) or a solo K, offers self-employed people a way to save for retirement. There are no age or income restrictions, but participants must be business owners with no employees (apart from spouses).

“The solo K has very high and flexible contribution limits, typically allowing more contributions than SEPs, traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs or SIMPLEs,” says Joe Conroy, CFP and founder of Harford Retirement Planners in Bel Air, Maryland.

One key difference between the solo 401(k) and other self-employed retirement plans is that employees can contribute all of their salary up to the annual maximum contribution. They’re not limited to 25 percent of their salary, as in some other plans. This feature can allow them to minimize taxes, though this contribution doesn’t help them avoid self-employment tax.

In other respects, the solo 401(k) operates like any other 401(k) plan, whether it’s a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k). If you set up your solo 401(k) to take tax-deductible contributions, it will operate like a traditional 401(k), allowing you to contribute pre-tax money and get a break on this year’s taxes. On the other hand, if you opt for a Roth, you’ll make after-tax contributions, but will benefit from the tax-free withdrawals in retirement.

“If you think tax rates will be higher in the future, like I do, then a Roth can be a very valuable account to reduce your future tax burden in retirement,” Conroy says.

The solo 401(k) also offers advantages over the SEP IRA and SIMPLE IRA due to its Roth option.

“If you want to contribute to a Roth, but exceed traditional income limitations, the solo K is the only option for highly compensated, self-employed individuals,” Conroy says. “Contributing to a Roth solo K is much cleaner and simpler than trying to use a backdoor Roth or Roth conversion.”