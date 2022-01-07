What Are The Symptoms Of Early Onset Alzheimer’s?

Medically reviewed by Susan W. Lee, DO — Written by Jenna Fletcher

There is currently no cure, but treatment may help manage the symptoms and slow the progression of the condition.

Experts believe that early onset Alzheimer’s disease accounts for fewer than 10% of all cases. It usually results from an inherited genetic feature. It most often appears when a person is in their 40s or 50s , but it can start in a person in their 30s.

Alzheimer’s disease causes memory problems and a variety of related symptoms. It is a progressive condition, which means that the symptoms will get worse over time. It is the most common type of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia typically associated with older adults. Early onset Alzheimer’s disease occurs before the age of 65 years.

The main symptom of Alzheimer’s disease is memory loss, but other changes can occur. The symptoms can also resemble those of other types of dementia, and other conditions can cause similar symptoms.

The following are some common symptoms.

1. Memory loss that impedes daily activities

The most noticeable symptom of Alzheimer’s disease is often memory loss. A person may start forgetting messages or recent events in a way that is unusual for them. They may repeat questions, having forgotten either the answer or the fact that they already asked.

It is not uncommon for people to forget things as they get older, but with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, this happens earlier in life, occurs more often, and seems out of character.

2. Difficulty completing everyday tasks

The person could have difficulty completing an otherwise familiar task. For example, they may find it hard to:

get to a grocery store, restaurant, or place of employment

follow the rules of a familiar game

prepare a simple meal

Sometimes, people need help with new or unfamiliar things as they get older, such as the settings on a new phone. However, this does not necessarily indicate a problem.

By contrast, if the person has used the same phone for years and suddenly cannot remember how to make a phone call, they may be experiencing Alzheimer’s disease-related memory loss.

3. Problem-solving or planning difficulties

The person may find that they have difficulty following directions, solving problems, and focusing. For example, they could find it difficult to:

follow a recipe

follow directions on a product

keep track of monthly bills or expenses

Some people often have problems like these, but if they start to happen when they did not happen before, it could indicate early onset Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Problems with vision and spatial awareness

Alzheimer’s disease can sometimes cause vision problems, making it difficult for people to judge distances between objects. The person may find it hard to distinguish contrast and colors or judge speed or distance.

These vision problems combined can affect the person’s ability to drive.

Typical aging also affects eyesight, so it is essential to have regular checkups with an eye doctor.

5. Confusion about location and time

The person may experience confusion about places or times. They could have difficulty keeping track of seasons, months, or times of day.

They may become confused in an unfamiliar place. As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, they could feel confused in familiar places or question how they got there. They may also start to wander and get lost.

6. Frequently misplacing items and not being able to retrace steps

Most people will lose items at some time, but they are usually able to locate them again by searching in logical locations and retracing their steps.

However, someone with Alzheimer’s disease may forget where they placed an item, especially if they put it in an unusual place. They may also be unable to retrace their steps to find the missing item. This can be distressing and cause the person to believe that someone is stealing from them.

7. Problems writing or speaking

The person may also have difficulty with words and communication. They could find it hard to follow or contribute to a conversation, or they may repeat themselves. The person may also have difficulty writing down their thoughts.

They could stop in the middle of a conversation, unable to figure out what to say next. They may also struggle to find the right word, or label things incorrectly.

It is not uncommon for people to occasionally struggle to find the right word. Typically, they eventually remember it and do not experience the problem frequently.

8. Symptoms of reduced judgment

The person could show a change in their ability to make good decisions. For example, they may start:

spending a long time doing unnecessary tasks

showing inattention to personal grooming, including washing

putting things away in unexpected places, such as storing keys in the refrigerator

9. Mood or personality changes

Someone with Alzheimer’s disease may start to experience a change in mood. They can feel irritable, confused, anxious, or depressed. They may also lose interest in things they used to enjoy.

They could become frustrated with their symptoms or feel unable to understand the changes taking place. This may present as aggression or irritability toward others.

10. Stepping away from social or work activities

As Alzheimer’s disease develops, the person may also stop participating in the social or work activities they used to enjoy.

Learn more about the behavioral differences between Alzheimer’s and typical aging below: