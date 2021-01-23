What Are the Best Moving Companies in Florida?

Choosing the right moving company is not an easy job since it deals with entrusting your belongings to a third party. You need to ensure that when you are moving, whether residential or commercial it is as stress-free as possible. That is why due diligence is crucial when you are seeking to hire a moving company. If you are in or thinking of moving into Florida, the following are the best movers in Florida that you should consider hiring to move you.

1. Paragon Van Lines

Paragon Moving Company is a family-owned business located in Florida. It is a moving, relocation, and storage company that is focused on customer satisfaction. Paragon Van Lines is focused on offering exceptional professional services from the first call until the last box is unpacked. The staff and representatives at the Paragon Van Lines are professional, friendly, and ready with answers to all your queries.

The company offers interstate moving services, intrastate relocation, and storage services. The Paragon Van Lines company partners with Wheaton World Wide Moving Services for worldwide moving services.

2. Allied Van Lines

The Allied Van Lines is a moving company with agents all over Florida. The agents will help you move anywhere across Florida, internationally, and even across the street. The company offers domestic, commercial, and long-distance moves. Generally, the company has good reviews of 4 out of 5 thanks to its exceptional services and courteous staff. The Allied Van Lines workers have the best training in the industry, and the BBB accredits them. If you need a moving company for your business or home, Allied Van Lines offers world-class services.

3. Alliance Movers

The Alliance Movers are located in Florida, offering excellent moving services for over 20 years now. The company specializes in commercial moving, residential moving, long-distance, and interstate relocations. The company has adequate and modern equipment and vehicles to ensure your belongings’ safe and smooth movement. The company has a team of professional staff who are friendly and ready to attend to you.

4. A-Plus Moving and Storage LLC

A-Plus Moving is one of the best moving companies in Florida, offering professional services. The crew at A-Plus Moving are highly professional, well-trained, and courteous. They offer moving services across Florida, interstate, commercial, and residential moving. The company has moving supplies from tapes, boxes, and bubbles to ensure smooth moving and safe packaging of your goods.

5. Pack and Ship Movers

Pack and Ship Movers moving company is located in Lauderdale, Florida, offering professional moving services worldwide. The moving services of this company are fast, professional, and leaves the customer satisfied. The company has served over a million customers to more than 500 locations with a rating of 4.5 out of 5. You can hire the company for commercial, residential, and interstate moving.

Conclusion

When it comes to moving, you should consider hiring the best company. Take your time to conduct proper research to arrive at the most favorable company in terms of your budget and safety. If you are in Florida and looking for a moving company, the above are among the best movers.