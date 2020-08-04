West Palm Beach Fishing: All You Need to Know

Judging by the endless stream of anglers that descend on the town each year, it’s clear that West Palm Beach fishing needs no introduction. The city owes much of this popularity to its gorgeous nature reserves, endless sandy beaches, and a lively bar scene. Add to this the wealth of opportunities available in the surrounding waters, and you’ve got any angler’s attention.

From exploring the local lakes and canals to thrilling expeditions offshore, West Palm Beach has it all. The waters here deepen as soon as you leave the dock, giving you a chance to battle some proper beasts without ever losing sight of the shore. To equip yourself with the information necessary to get the most out of your visit, read on for our top tips and tricks.

West Palm Beach Fish Species

Do you already have a specific target in mind, or are you just looking for what’s biting? Whatever the case may be, West Palm Beach won’t disappoint. This fishery has no shortage of options, but the area’s top species are certainly the ones responsible for the most memorable moments. Here is a rundown of species that local anglers just can’t get enough of.

Tarpon

You simply can’t talk about West Palm Beach’s inshore fishing without first mentioning Tarpon, its undisputed king. It’d be impossible to find an angler who’s fished the intracoastal waters and not had the dream of coming face to gills with this silver brute. There have been so many tales told about the shows this fish puts on that anglers just can’t resist coming to see for themselves.

However, coming out of this battle victorious is no easy task. Even experienced anglers must be at the top of their game to reel a large Tarpon in. They’ll make every part of the experience a bit more challenging. Getting a bite, setting your hook, and keeping it there through the acrobatics will all will require all your skills and strength. Nothing here comes for granted – that’s what makes the reward so great.

Snook

Next in this all-star lineup of local species is a fish known for its elusive nature. Anglers will find themselves exploring the most secluded backcountry spots in search of the cunning Snook. During the cold months, it’s the main attraction at the area’s mangrove islands. Here it stays in cover looking for their prey. Once it spots it, or anything resembling it, the fight is on!

If you’re looking to stay away from the tricky mangroves, you’ll want to go after Snook during the warmer part of the year. As the water temperatures rise it will start moving through the intracoastal waterways around West Palm Beach. This is also prime time to try and land yourself a prized specimen that has left the safety of its winter home.