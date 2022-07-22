Weekend Showers And Storms For Florida

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, starting in the late morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty ocean breeze, along with a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms — starting in the mid-morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast. Gusty ocean breezes will continue in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny morning, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see periods of sun alternating with showers and storms on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon, along with a gusty breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.