Home Weather Weekend Showers And Storms For Florida

Weekend Showers And Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/hard-rain-fall-night-with-blurry-cars-selective-focus_6553343.htm#query=rain&position=44&from_view=search

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, starting in the late morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.  The east coast metro area will see a brisk and gusty ocean breeze, along with a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms — starting in the mid-morning in the east coast metro area and in the mid-afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Gusty ocean breezes will continue in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else.

Monday will feature a mostly sunny morning, followed by showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon.  Look for breezy conditions in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see periods of sun alternating with showers and storms on a strong breeze in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon, along with a gusty breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, mostly sunny skies, and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here