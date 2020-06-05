Week One Defines NFL Greatness and Dolphins Bright Future!

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL season is unsurpassed excitement. Week one offers a schedule of top tier marquee games and teams. The League is putting its best foot forward at the start of the campaign.

As a result, the sportsbook wagering handle is expected to be at record levels. Most important of all the Dolphins will set sail on a bright new future. Let's preview the top opening games.

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Betting Odds: Texans +10, Chiefs -10, over under 54.5

Texans vs. Chiefs TV Coverage: NBC

Of course, everyone remembers last year’s playoff game between these two teams. Houston blew a 24-0 second-quarter lead. And the Texans will never live it down. Most important of all is the fact that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes demonstrated his impact. Few individual players can change the fortunes of NFL bets like Mahomes. Kansas City’s ferocious 51-31 comeback win was one for the ages. Now the Super Bowl champions face a Texans team that blew up its roster in response.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Date and Time: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Location: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

NFL Betting Odds: Packers +3.5, Vikings -3.5, over-under 46.5

Packers vs. Vikings TV Coverage: FOX

Minnesota is coming off a divisional playoff round season. Further, they had among the highest grades at the 2020 NFL Draft. Quarterback Kirk Cousins finally broke out in 2019 as the quarterback Minnesota expected to take them to the Super Bowl.

Last year rookie head coach Matt LaFleur led the Packers to a remarkable turnaround campaign. But the setback slaughter at San Francisco in the NFC championship game was a stark reality check. Green Bay now faces betting NFL games doubts about their long-term championship viability. Also factoring in is that they drafted Jordan Love as the quarterbacking heir apparent to the mercurial Aaron Rodgers.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

NFL Betting Online Odds: Dolphins +6.5, Patriots -6.5, over-under 43.5

Dolphins vs. Patriots TV Coverage: CBS

In brief, no team will match the Patriots for attention and intrigue. Tom Brady has divorced from head coach Bill Belichick to end the most successful NFL dynasty ever. As a result, The Hoodie gets to live his dream of proving that he can win without the GOAT. Whether or not that dream turns into a nightmare remains to be seen. Many believe that the AFC East door is now wide open for a new power.

Correspondingly, the Dolphins are reborn in the eyes of Miami fans. Namely, Tua Tagovailoa’s arrival as first-round draft pick gives the franchise optimism not found since the Dan Marino era. Miami’s methodical improvement down the 2019 season stretch adds to the anticipation. Head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have built much-needed goodwill. While Tagovailoa is slated to play behind Ryan Fitzpatrick it’s not expected to last all season. More emphatically fans will demand Tua be under center. Fitzpatrick is simply a coffee break before the inevitable.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date and Time: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

NFL Betting Online Odds: Cowboys -2.5 vs. Rams +2.5, over-under 49.5

Cowboys vs. Rams TV Coverage: NBC

It is true that the Cowboys are always hyped as a top contender. This time there may be steak to the sizzle. The 2020 NFL Draft and new head coach Mike McCarthy give instant credibility. Meanwhile, there is now a credibility gap for Rams head coach Sean McVay. One year ago, anyone he had coffee with was interviewed for head coaching gigs. Now McVay has been discredited after a letdown season that was absent of the playoffs.