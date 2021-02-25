Home Weather Wednesday Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds, East Coast Rains

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday starts with some patchy fog in portions of the east coast metro area.  Then the day features a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers.  Highs on Thursday will be low 80s.

Friday will be sunny with a building ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a strong breeze in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny with a strong and gusty breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will start the month of March with another warm and sunny day.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

