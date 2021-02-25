Wednesday Florida Will Have Sun, Clouds, East Coast Rains

Thursday starts with some patchy fog in portions of the east coast metro area. Then the day features a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun, a few clouds, and some afternoon showers. Highs on Thursday will be low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will be sunny with a building ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun and a strong breeze in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Sunday will be sunny with a strong and gusty breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will start the month of March with another warm and sunny day. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.