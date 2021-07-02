Watching TS Elsa This Weekend

It may be a holiday weekend, but South Florida can’t take a vacation from updates on Tropical Storm Elsa.

At midday on Thursday, Tropical Storm Elsa was abut 600 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 45 miles per hour, and Elsa was zipping westward at 28 miles per hour. This system will be moving through the Windward Islands on Friday and will affect portions of Hispaniola and Cuba during the weekend. South Florida is in the 4-to-5 day “cone,” so we’ll all stay updated during the holiday weekend, when watches and warnings may be necessary. At this point, Elsa’s closest approach to us is expected to be late on Monday into Tuesday morning.

Friday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning with showers and some storms developing during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees (but feeling quite a bit hotter) in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring lots of sun with some clouds, a few showers, and maybe a storm in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The 4th of July will feature lots of sun and some mid to late afternoon clouds, showers, and storms. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the beaches of South Florida. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa, so look for early sun, increasing clouds, showers, and storms, and gusty conditions near the Atlantic coast and in the Keys. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast will depend on the track and intensity of Elsa. For now, we’ll say that the tropical storm’s closest approach will be between the late night hours on Monday to the afternoon on Tuesday — so look for periods of showers, storms, and gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid-80s.