Watching The Tropics As Sun And Showers Continue Here

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. A few storms are possible, especially in the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will bring good sun, a few clouds at times, and passing showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature plenty of sun during much of the day, with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Independence Day will see mostly sunny skies with mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast will depend on the tropics, but for now, we’ll say to look for plenty of sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

We’re keeping a close eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the central Atlantic that has a high chance of developing during the next 5 days. It will bring heavy rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday and then move into the Caribbean this weekend. Computer models are not in agreement as to its future track. But it is possible that South Florida could see some effects from it, so now is a good time to check your hurricane supplies. We’re also watching another, weaker wave (95L) that’s bringing rain to portions of the Lesser Antilles. This wave has a low chance of developing.