Watches And Warnings From TS Elsa (LIVE Tracking)

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower and Middle Keys. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Gulf coast from Flamingo to Bonita Beach and for the Upper Keys.

You can track Elsa LIVE via this link from The Weather Channel. This includes all models, cone forecasts, current forecasts, and more.

Monday’s weather will be influenced by Tropical Storm Elsa as it approaches the Florida Keys. Look for some sun and more clouds in the morning, followed by heavy rain and increasingly gusty winds. Expect tropical storm conditions in portions of the Florida Keys by Monday evening. Conditions will deteriorate along the Gulf Coast on Monday night. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will see the closest approach of Elsa to our area. The Gulf coast and portions of the Keys will continue to see tropical storm conditions, with very heavy rain, damaging winds, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. The east coast metro area will see windy conditions and heavy rain at times. Freshwater flooding is possible in some locations in South Florida, and minor storm surge flooding is possible, especially in the Keys. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring some sun, more clouds, and some showers and storms on a brisk breeze as Elsa moves northward. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies and passing showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

Tropical Storm Elsa was just north of Jamaica at midday on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Elsa was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour. Elsa will be moving over Cuba later on Sunday and into Monday.

People along the Gulf Coast and in the Lower and Middle Keys should prepare for tropical storm force winds with the possibility of stronger gusts, heavy and potentially flooding rains, minor storm surge flooding (but enough to make portions of the Overseas Highway in the Keys briefly impassible), and the possibility of an isolated tornado. While the east coast metro area will not see direct impacts from Elsa, people there should expect heavy and possibly flooding rains, windy conditions (with tropical storm force gusts), and the possibility of an isolated tornado. All preparations should be completed by Monday morning.