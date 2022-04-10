Watch As LEGO Builds Life-Sized McLaren F1 Car

The Australian Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix is still hours away and yet, McLaren Racing has already thrown down the gauntlet. Teaming up with LEGO Australia, the iconic orange and blue F1 team backed by Aussie legend Daniel Ricciardo and 22-year-old wunderkind Lando Norris has just unveiled the type of collaboration every kid dreams of. Feast your eyes on the weekend’s most prized vehicle, a lifesize build of the LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car.

Watch this time-lapse video (silent)

Set to hit the Albert Park Circuit just as the 2022 Australian Grand Prix kicks off, the new life-sized LEGO McLaren is a serious piece of work. Nine times the size of its collectible inspiration, the jaw-dropping piece of creative ingenuity took a whopping 1,893 man-hours to complete and comprises 288,315 individual LEGO bricks. Our condolences go to the 27 different people involved in the design and build of the new vehicle, for they surely sacrificed more than just time on the 5.7-metre-long, 2.4-metre-wide brick-built beast.