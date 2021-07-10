Was The Pina Colada Invented By A Pirate In the 1800’s Or A Bartender In The 1950’s?

mixed and served his creation for 35 years until he retired in 1989.

” Marrero. They claim he was asked to create a signature drink that captured the flavors of the island and that he spent three months experimenting with hundreds of combinations before perfecting the

colada was created in its Beachcombers Bar in 1954 by Ramon “

1989 – The Caribe Hilton, a premier luxury hotel in San Juan, claims that the

1954 – Ricardo

Gracia

, who also served drinks at the Caribe Hilton, claims he made the pina

colada in 1954. He says there was a strike by a coconut-cutters union, which prevented him from serving a popular mixed drink in its traditional sliced coconut. He was forced to improvise and poured the drink into a hollowed-out pineapple instead. Voila:

pina

colada!