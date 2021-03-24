Home Weather Warmer Wednesday For Florida

Warmer Wednesday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday morning will be mild, with lows in the low to mid-60s.  The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a building breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze along the Gulf coast.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze.  Look for gusts at times along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a warm breeze building during the morning hours.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

