Warmer Wednesday For Florida

Wednesday morning will be mild, with lows in the low to mid-60s. The day features lots of sun and a few clouds on a building breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will bring sunny skies and a brisk and gusty breeze along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. Look for gusts at times along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a warm breeze building during the morning hours. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s again.