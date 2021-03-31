Warm Wednesday

Wednesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds and showers on a warm ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid-80s, but a few inland locations could reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will bring good sun, some showers, and a gusty breeze along the Gulf coast as a front approaches. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The day will be mostly sunny and very breezy. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature another cool start and breezy conditions. The east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds, while sunny skies are on tap along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.