Warm Weather With Rain On The Way

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Rain on the Way

Friday features good sun to start, with increasing clouds and showers that will work their way from west to east as the day progresses.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a strong and gusty breeze with more clouds than sun.  Look for periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area.  Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers.  The bulk of the showers will be in eastern portions of South Florida, where winds will be on the gusty side as well.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

