Warm Weather With Rain On The Way

Rain on the Way

Friday features good sun to start, with increasing clouds and showers that will work their way from west to east as the day progresses. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will bring a strong and gusty breeze with more clouds than sun. Look for periods of showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers. The bulk of the showers will be in eastern portions of South Florida, where winds will be on the gusty side as well. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will see plenty of sun and a few clouds. Look for a gusty ocean breeze in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.