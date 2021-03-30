Home Weather Warm Sun Today But Changes Are On The Way To Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds on a building breeze.  Look for a building ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers on a building breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see breezy conditions along the Gulf coast as a front approaches.  Some showers and storms will move into South Florida in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be cool and breezy, with lows in the mid-50s along the Gulf coast to the low 60s near the Atlantic coast.  The day will feature lots of sun and a strong and gusty breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, with sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area to the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

