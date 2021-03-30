Warm Sun Today But Changes Are On The Way To Florida

Tuesday features plenty of warm sun and a few clouds on a building breeze. Look for a building ocean breeze along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and some afternoon showers on a building breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will see breezy conditions along the Gulf coast as a front approaches. Some showers and storms will move into South Florida in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday morning will be cool and breezy, with lows in the mid-50s along the Gulf coast to the low 60s near the Atlantic coast. The day will feature lots of sun and a strong and gusty breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for breezy conditions, with sunny skies along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area to the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.