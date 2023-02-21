Warm Sun and Some Clouds With Highs In the Mid 80s

Tuesday features a nice mix of sun and clouds on a warm breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the coasts of Palm Beach and Broward counties, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a warm and gusty breeze as well as lots of sun. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be another day of sunny skies and unseasonable warmth. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and just a few clouds at times. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.