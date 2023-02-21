Home Weather Warm Sun and Some Clouds With Highs In the Mid 80s

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features a nice mix of sun and clouds on a warm breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the coasts of Palm Beach and Broward counties, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the Miami-Dade beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.
Wednesday will bring a warm and gusty breeze as well as lots of sun.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Friday will be another day of sunny skies and unseasonable warmth.  Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.
Saturday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and just a few clouds at times.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

