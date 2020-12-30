Home Weather Warm Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

Warm Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Wednesday starts with a few east coast showers.  The day features good sun, some clouds at times, and a brisk and gusty breeze.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Friday afternoon.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and very breezy, especially in the east coast metro area.  New Year’s Eve will be breezy and seasonably warm.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be windy with good sun and some clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will start with some early showers as a front approaches.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

