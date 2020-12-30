Warm Sun And Clouds On The Breeze For Florida

Wednesday starts with a few east coast showers. The day features good sun, some clouds at times, and a brisk and gusty breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through at least Friday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and very breezy, especially in the east coast metro area. New Year’s Eve will be breezy and seasonably warm. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

New Year’s Day will be windy with good sun and some clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will start with some early showers as a front approaches. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast.