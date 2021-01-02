Warm And Breezy Saturday In Florida

Saturday features a brisk and warm breeze. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast and a mix of sun and clouds (along with a stray shower in spots) in the east coast metro area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with a few Gulf coast showers as a front slowly moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday morning will be cool, with lows in the mid-50s to near 60 degrees. The day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday morning will be on the chilly side, with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see lots of sun and an ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Wednesday will start with lows in the 50s again. Then look for lots of sun, a few clouds, and the start of a slow warm-up. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.