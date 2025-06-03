Walmart Cuts Some Florida Jobs After Immigration Rulings

By and

Walmart Inc. is terminating some jobs in Florida after recent Supreme Court rulings about the legal residency of migrants, the latest sign that such orders are hitting US workplaces.

The company has told employees in at least two stores in the state that they would lose jobs if they don’t get new work authorizations, said people familiar with the matter.

The exact number of job cuts was unclear.

The terminations are connected to I-9 forms that US employers use to check the identity and employment authorization of staff, the people said.

A company spokeswoman declined to comment.

Walmart is among US companies responding to recent rulings by the Supreme Court that are expected to affect hundreds of thousands of migrants. The court ended legal protections for as many as half a million people from countries including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who were allowed to legally enter the country during the Biden administration.

That decision followed an earlier ruling by the Supreme Court clearing the way for the Trump administration to end deportation protections for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans who have been allowed to live and work in the US under the Temporary Protected Status program.

