Use These Safe Driving Tips In Florida to Avoid Personal Injury

How many times do you get behind the wheel in your car, pull out of your driveway and head to your destination without a second thought? Most people aren’t going to be worrying about getting in an accident between point A and point B, but unfortunately for many, that is exactly what can end up happening.

A car accident can lead to much more than just inconvenience; it can lead to serious injuries with life-long ramifications.

To help ensure you get to your destination, here’s a look at some basic safe driving tips that you can put into use right away.

Put Your Mobile Device Away

One of the biggest factors in car accidents today is distracted driving. There are plenty of ways that you can get distracted as a driver, but your mobile device is typically top of the list. Whether you are just briefly glancing at it or taking your time to read a message and respond, your focus is on the phone rather than the road.

Rather than have it within reach and tempt you when it goes off, it’s best to stow it away where you can’t access it. If for some reason you absolutely need to check your mobile phone, look for a safe place to pull off the road, put your car in park, and then look at your phone.

Leave Space Between You and Other Vehicles

It’s also important to leave space around you and other vehicles. This gives you time to stop your car in an emergency, and even move out of the way if necessary. Think of it as a safety bubble that you are driving within.

Make Use of Your Mirrors

Your mirrors are there for more than just checking how you look; they serve a vital role in safe driving. Before you start your car, check that your mirrors are all positioned correctly and then when driving, check them often.

Speed Limits are Posted for a Reason

You will want to adhere to posted speed limits too, as they are there for a reason. Sure, you don’t want a ticket, but the speed posted is the one that is safest to drive in that particular area, with those particular circumstances and surroundings.

With that said, you also need to drive to the road and weather conditions. When you are driving in bad weather, you need to slow down regardless of the posted speed limit.

Contact a Car Accident Lawyer

The final tip is to make sure you contact a local car accident lawyer if you have been involved in an accident. Local is key as you want to be sure the lawyer is familiar with the rules and regulations of the state in which the accident occurred. For example, if you live in Florida, find a Miami car accident lawyer who can discuss your case and options.