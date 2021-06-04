USA Top Fishing Spots for Father’s Day 2021 – Florida Included

Fishing is the perfect way to spend quality time with your dad. Getting out on the water and away from the stress of day-to-day life. Sharing the excitement and relaxation of reeling in fish. It’s the stuff memories are made of! And with Father’s Day just around the corner, we asked you to suggest your favorite spots to go fishing with your old man.

There were a lot of great suggestions, so we narrowed it down to the best of the best. We drew up a list based on the quality and variety of fishing available, as well as what else you can do while you’re there. From remote lakes to downtown rivers, here are our picks for the best Father’s Day fishing spots in the U.S.

Chesapeake Beach, MD

If you’re from the East Coast, chances are some of your favorite childhood memories are of reeling in Striped Bass with your pop. And where better to do so than Chesapeake Beach? Nestled in the Upper Chesapeake Bay, on the mouth of the appropriately-named Fishing Creek, it’s an ideal spot for some family fun out on the water.

As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what Chesapeake Beach was built for. It was founded in 1891 as a resort town, a place where people could escape the noise and stress of nearby DC and Annapolis. It still fits the bill perfectly, with a harbor, hotel, restaurants, and of course, plenty of charter boats waiting to take you fishing.

So, what can you expect to catch? The main target is always going to be Striped Bass, or “Rockfish,” as they’re known in these parts. You can also hook some tasty Flounder, as well as the Chesapeake Bay’s signature delicacy: Crab. The best part? Because it’s so close to the city, you can do all this and still be home in time for lunch!

Douglas Lake, TN

With 500,000 acres of lakes and 50,000 miles of streams and rivers, you’re never far from great fishing in Tennessee. So, what makes Douglas Lake the spot you should visit? Put simply, it balances breathtaking scenery, easy access, and a variety of fun water activities – chief among them fishing!

Douglas Lake has been named a BASSMASTER Top 100 lake in recent years, and is considered one of the best Bass fishing spots in the entire country. It’s not just about lunker Largemouth, mind you. The lake holds everything from Musky and Pike to Sauger and Walleye, not to mention huge schools of Panfish. There’s something for every angler.

The variety doesn’t end with the fish, either. For starters, you can take your pick of how to fish the lake – on a boat, from shore, or even with a guide. You can also try other water sports, like jet-skiing and kayaking. Enjoy a busy day on the water, then head back to your cabin or campground to celebrate the day’s catch. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Spokane, WA

It’s easy to find fishing spots out in the middle of nowhere. But what if you want awesome angling and a fun city break, all in one? If you’re in the Northwest, one of your best options is Spokane, WA. Here, you can enjoy top-quality Trout fishing right in the city center, plus Walleye, Bass, and even Kokanee Salmon just a short hop downstream.

Finished fishing? Don’t leave the river just yet. The Spokane River is a great spot for white water rafting, with tours tailored for families and thrill-seekers alike. After that, drop off your rods and get your dose of culture at the renowned Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. Or just unwind in one of the city’s many taprooms – up to you.

All in all, Spokane is the perfect spot for a Father’s Day fishing break. That should come as no surprise, considering this is actually the birthplace of the celebration! Local resident Sonora Smart Dodd campaigned for decades for a day honoring dads, until the first official Father’s Day in 1910.

St. Augustine, FL

You can’t make a list of fishing spots without tipping your hat to the Sunshine State. The fishing here is so good that people travel from all over the world to enjoy it. Competition is stiff in this sportfishing paradise, so you need to be something special to come out on top. And boy, is St. Augustine special!

Let’s start with the city itself. St. Augustine is the oldest city in the U.S., founded by the Spanish in 1565 and packed full of hundreds of years of history and culture. If your dad’s into architecture, this one’s a no-brainer. The same goes for golf. St. Augustine is home to the World Golf Hall of Fame, and the surrounding area boasts several tournaments and dozens of world-class courses.

But you’re not here to work on your handicap. You’re here to fish – and you’re in the right place. St. Augustine has a large charter fleet that can get you on anything from Kingfish and Cobia to Red Snapper, Black Drum, and even Tarpon. You can also venture offshore for big game fish like Wahoo and Sailfish, or just relax on the soft sandy beach for some surf fishing. It’s all good!