Upgrade the Look of Your Business Spaces through Stamped Concrete Flooring

Many business establishments such as restaurants, retail stores, malls, resorts are choosing stamped concrete to improve and restore their old concrete slab. This material has been a popular choice because it provides a durable and aesthetically-pleasing finish that would last for many years, compared to traditional flooring systems such as wood laminates and vinyl.

If you are planning to improve the look of business spaces such as driveways, patios, and pool decks, stamped concrete Orlando is the best option for you. Stamped concrete is applied for both interior and exterior spaces. It helps in enhancing the overall appeal and aesthetic of your business properties on an affordable price point.

Stamped Concrete Flooring

Stamped concrete flooring is the process of installing a new concrete slab and stamping a specific pattern before the concrete completely dries. Most design flooring finishes are pressed on the concrete through the help of molded patterns. Stamped concrete is a versatile material, it can be stained based on your preferred color and can mimic a variety of floor finishes such as cobblestone, bricks, wood, natural stone, and slate. When it comes to adding a tint on the concrete, a color hardener is used, or it can also be dry sakes or acid stains.

For a more durable and long-lasting finish, it is best to seal the concrete for it to be resistant to water, dirt, abrasions, and UV rays. Sealing stamped concrete also helps in making the flooring colors more vibrant.

Stamped Concrete Flooring Benefits

Stamped concrete flooring finishes can last around 20-30 years, which makes it a good investment, especially for business owners. The additional benefits of this material include:

Easy to clean and maintain

Keeping the beauty of your stamped concrete can be maintained easily compared to other materials available in the market. Depending on how much foot traffic is acquired in the area, the surface needs to be resealed every after 6 to 9 months to maintain the concrete’s protective layer.

Affordable price point

One of the best advantages of choosing stamped concrete is its affordable price. The installation process is cost-effective, which makes it an excellent investment.

Durable finish

Stamped concrete can withstand heavy pressures from vehicles as well as heavy foot traffic. The material is resilient and has incredible strength, which makes the material suitable for commercial spaces.

Damage resistant

With stamped concrete, you have an option to seal the concrete slab to add a protective layer on the surface. This is to make it more durable and resistant to harmful UV, dirt, stains, and abrasions.

Appealing Aesthetics

Stamped concrete offers a wide array of color options as well as designs, patterns, and textures. Its flooring finishes can also be customized based on your desired results. You have the freedom to make your flooring finishes unique and personalized, which can also speak about your brand.

Stamped Concrete Flooring Ideas

If you are looking for stamped concrete ideas for your commercial spaces, you can apply the flooring design ideas listed below:

Slate

Stamped concrete is a versatile material that can perfectly mimic slate flooring design patterns. This type of design is best for outdoor spaces such as patios and pool decks. It can also be finished using different color combinations, which can perfectly match your existing landscape.

Flagstone

If you wanted a rustic look in your commercial spaces, a flagstone design pattern could be the best option for you. The preferred flagstone pattern is randomly stamped on your concrete flooring to create a unique design.

Coble Brick

Coble brick provides a classic look for some areas of your business property. In the past years, this type of design usually takes several weeks to install. But with stamped concrete, the installation process will only take a short time to complete.

River Stone

If you are in for a modern look, you can choose a river stone finish. However, since this type of stamped concrete design needs more details, it is ore pricy compared to other flooring design options.

Cobblestone

Cobblestone stamped concrete patterns provide a traditional yet classic look. This type of flooring design promotes safety, and it is also easy to clean and maintain.

Yorkshire English

This stamped concrete pattern is one of the top options for property owners. The finish gives the impression that the finishing was laid like a tile. It provides a fractured flooring pattern that can be handmade or imprinted.

Choosing to install stamped concrete can transform your interior or exterior spaces into something more appealing and inviting, especially to your customers as well as employees.