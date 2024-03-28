Updates To Google Maps And Search Make It Easier To Plan Your Next Outing

By Jess Weatherbed

Google is introducing a handful of updates that aim to take some of the stress out of planning trips and outings, from new translation features and AI-powered trip itineraries in Search to curated recommendations in Maps.

Starting this week in over 40 cities across the US and Canada, Google Maps will now show users curated lists of recommendations for places to eat and visit. These recommendations from sources like Lonely Planet, The New York Times, and OpenTable include a weekly updated “Trending” list of places that have seen a recent spike in popularity, a “Top” list of historically popular locations, and a “Gems” list of places that are, well, hidden gems worth visiting.

The app will also surface recommendation lists from Lonely Planet, The New York Times, The Infatuation, and OpenTable.

A new generative AI feature is also being tested in Search that will provide a sample itinerary when users ask for trip ideas. This itinerary includes helpful information like options for flights and hotels, alongside suggestions for local attractions and places to eat. Google says it’ll also pull in additional information about recommended locations — such as business information, reviews, and photos — and that the itineraries can be exported to Gmail, Docs, or Maps. This feature is, for now, only available to users who enroll in Google’s free Search Generative Experience.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.