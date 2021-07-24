Unsettled Weekend Weather For Florida

Saturday features periods of hot sun, but widespread showers and some storms will develop in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees — but humidity will make it feel hotter.

Sunday will be another day of unsettled weather, with some sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible again. Sunday’s highs will be in the sticky upper 80s.

Monday will bring periods of sun, lots of passing showers, and storms in spots. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and some storms, mostly in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, a non-tropical low off the southeast U.S. coast has a low chance of development during the next 5 days.