Unsettled Weekend Weather For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features periods of hot sun, but widespread showers and some storms will develop in the afternoon.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible.  Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees — but humidity will make it feel hotter.

Sunday will be another day of unsettled weather, with some sun alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible again.  Sunday’s highs will be in the sticky upper 80s.

Monday will bring periods of sun, lots of passing showers, and storms in spots.  Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and some storms, mostly in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, a non-tropical low off the southeast U.S. coast has a low chance of development during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

