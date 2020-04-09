Unemployment Benefits And Coronavirus: Here’s Who Qualifies And How To Apply

From eligibility requirements to waiting periods, unemployment insurance (UI) applications come with several hoops and hurdles long before the checks get cut. And then the more immediate concern sinks in: How long will the benefits last?

Here’s how the U.S. unemployment insurance system works, including how to qualify and how to apply.

What is unemployment insurance?

Millions of Americans were living paycheck before the coronavirus came along. What happens when they face unexpected job loss? That’s where UI comes in.

The UI system is a joint federal-state program that provides aid to workers who’ve lost their job or a substantial portion of their income. The program is designed to help workers get through a temporary spell of joblessness, so they can still afford to pay bills and keep food on the table while they look for a new job.

Who qualifies for unemployment benefits?

An easy rule of thumb for UI eligibility is, if you’ve lost a substantial amount of income through no fault of your own, you could be eligible for UI. That’s because UI isn’t just reserved for individuals who involuntarily lost their jobs. Workers who have been furloughed but are still on their employers’ payrolls are eligible, as are those whose hours have been significantly reduced and those who’ve quit for fear of exposure to the virus.

Freelancers and other gig economy workers can also now apply, under the third fiscal care package. Those who are self-employed with a limited liability company or S corporation can also qualify. Typically, these workers are excluded.

But it still doesn’t apply to everyone. Individuals who are able to work from home with pay aren’t eligible for benefits, nor are those receiving paid leave from their employer, says Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project who specializes in unemployment insurance. Nor are those who’ve lost their job for a reason that’s their own fault, such as misconduct or negligence.

The Department of Labor released additional guidelines for states regarding who could qualify on March 12, in light of coronavirus-related shutdowns. States are allowed under federal law to provide UI benefits to workers who are employed by a firm that’s ceased operations due to the virus; to individuals who are quarantined but expected to return to work; and to individuals who leave their position due to risk of exposure to the virus.

Even if there’s just a small chance that you could qualify, still apply, and do it as soon as you can, Evermore says.