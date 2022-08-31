Tybee Island Fishing: The Complete Guide

Known for its stunning, wide beaches and pristine sand, Tybee Island is one of the best destinations beachgoers can visit. It’s also the easternmost point in Georgia, featuring the quickest access to the Atlantic Ocean in the state. Because of this, it comes as no surprise that Tybee Island fishing is in a league of its own, offering endless opportunities for adventure.

The fishing grounds surrounding Tybee Island are diverse and able to satisfy all your angling whims. The inshore waters are teeming with all kinds of gamefish, while the Atlantic Ocean holds almost limitless possibilities. If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that there’s always something to catch.

If this already sounds like your type of destination, read on. We’ll reveal the different types of fish you can catch on Tybee Island, as well as where and how. You’ll also get to read up on a few basic regulations, so you have all the information you need to start planning a trip. Let’s dive into it!

Which species can I catch fishing on Tybee Island?

Thanks to its warm climate, Georgia – Tybee Island included – offers year-round fishing. As long as the weather favors you, there’s no wrong time to take a trip to this part of the Peach State. Have a look at some of the local favorites you’ll come across out here.

Redfish

Tybee Island and its surrounding area feature dozens of different creeks you can explore. These, together with oyster beds and local marshes, provide prime habitat for the much-beloved Redfish. These fish are tons of fun to catch. They’re both eager eaters and great fighters, with a delicious taste to boot.

Since Redfish thrive so well in these waters, they can grow impressively large. In fact, Tybee Island hosts its own “Big Bully” Redfish tournament each October. Of course, you can catch these fish year-round on Tybee Island. However, if you’d like a chance to battle a trophy-sized Bull Red, you should visit somewhere between September and November.

Sheepshead

Although they’re decked out in full convict uniforms, the only crime Sheepshead ever committed is being so incredibly tasty. And even though they’ll put up a hardy fight, they’re generally fairly easy to catch. This makes them suitable for anglers of all skill levels, novice to pro.

You’ll also find them pretty much all over the place while fishing on Tybee Island. They can be caught lurking under piers and near oyster beds inshore. Or, if you hit the reefs nearshore and offshore, you’ll get the opportunity to catch the big Sheepshead that feed there. Since they mostly eat crustaceans, their meat has a shellfish taste to it, leading anglers to call Sheepshead the “Poor Man’s Lobster.”

King Mackerel

Once you start moving nearshore and beyond, to deeper waters, your list of possible catches will start expanding. King Mackerel are one of the fish you’ll get the chance to reel in fishing offshore from Tybee Island. They’re renowned for their aggression, fighting disposition, and the blistering runs they make when hooked.

But even though they’re terrific fighters, you don’t necessarily have to have a lot of experience fishing in order to catch them. They’re usually caught by trolling, which means your charter captain will set up the rod spread and search for the fish while you wait for a bite. This makes King Mackerel a good species to practice on if you’re new to offshore fishing. They’ll give you a great challenge and help you learn to fight stronger fish.

While it’s possible to catch King Mackerel year-round, provided you go far enough offshore, their season usually runs from spring to fall. That’s when you’ll find them in the 10-20 mile range, putting them within reach of Tybee Island charter boats.

Mahi Mahi

Another species you’ll come across as you navigate Georgia’s portion of the Atlantic is Mahi Mahi. They’re among the fastest-growing fish in the ocean, so don’t get surprised if you see some big ones swimming about. In terms of catch difficulty, Mahi Mahi can put up a great struggle when hooked, but they tend to tire out fairly quickly.

Besides their unique coloring, what sets Mahi Mahi apart is their amazing taste. Put simply, they’ll make for a delicious meal no matter how you prepare them. Similar to other pelagics, you’ll find Mahi Mahi in deeper waters. When the ocean gets warm, you’ll often see them in the 15-mile range from Tybee Island and sometimes even closer. Once you’re out there on the water, you’ll often search for birds or floating debris which will tell you there may be fish close by.

