Two In Three Adults Believe ‘Candy Hauls’ Are Not Just For Kids (Video & Infograph)

Things may change, but your sweet tooth might remain the same, according to new research.

A new poll of 2,000 Americans – including at least 1,000 who celebrate Easter – revealed that the average person first picked a “favorite candy” around the age of 11 and has stuck with it ever since.

In fact, 52% reported eating more candy now as adults than they ever did as kids.

The majority of those polled (40%) gravitate towards snack- or “fun”-sized candies, despite the traditional wisdom that bigger is better.

While one in three (35%) prefer chewy candy the most, making it the most popular texture among respondents.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of HI-CHEW, the survey also explored how the typical person approaches a “candy haul” that’s gathered during a seasonal event like Easter or Halloween.

When asked how much candy constitutes a “haul,” respondents settled on an average of 23 pieces or more.

Over half (57%) organize their haul before digging in, most commonly by flavor (34%), and almost a third (29%) save their favorites for the end.

But what to do with the candy you’re less enthused about? For most, it’s not a snap decision – 33% will eat a few pieces first before deciding whether or not to share, typically with their children (41%) or partner (41%).

Candy swaps also proved popular, as two in five (41%) have traded with other family members to ensure they have more of their favorite.

Regardless, survey-takers figure they could still eat an average of four pieces of their least favorite candy in one sitting.

“It’s no surprise that children enjoy indulging in sweets during a holiday like Easter, and we know that their parents have a sweet tooth too,” said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. “While some preferences may change, the joyful experiences of the past contribute to why the average American has had the same favorite candy since childhood.”

Childhood memories, preferences and jealousy aside, two-thirds (67%) agree that candy hauls are not just for kids.

While 11% of respondents still get Easter baskets as adults, 38% admitted they envy the baskets of the younger children they celebrate with.

And even with all the trading and giving away, 38% of respondents have had to settle family arguments over who gets what goodies in their basket.

Over the years, respondents have participated in a variety of Easter activities. About half (48%) have gone on an Easter egg hunt and 42% have met and taken a photo with the Easter bunny.

Almost half (48%) have made an Easter basket for someone else, and 45% enjoy tailoring that basket to the person receiving it.

“Easter candy in America dates back hundreds of years, with sweets being a staple in baskets to bring smiles to children’s faces on Easter morning,” said Kawabe. “This springtime holiday tradition has helped create cherished memories and bonding time for kids, adults and everyone in between for many generations.”