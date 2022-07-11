Tuesday Is Another Day Of Summer Sun And Storms For Florida

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds to start, but some showers and storms will move in from the late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of storms throughout the day. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will begin with a summertime mix of sun and clouds. Then some showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast calls for good sun, some clouds at times, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico near the northwest Florida coast. The National Hurricane Center gives this feature a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days, but it will bring heavy rain to the area.