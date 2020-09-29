Trump vs. Biden: Different Debate Needs Will Produce Different Strategies

President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will walk onto a debate stage in Cleveland Tuesday night carrying markedly different needs, which likely means they will be pursuing distinctly different strategies.

The president has to try to turn the race into a referendum on the challenger rather than on himself. “We’re only a few months removed from discussions about whether Trump would even agree to attend the debates, yet now he needs them more than Biden does,” says Kevin Madden, who was a top adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. “The pandemic response and the economic disruption that has resulted have put Trump on defense, so he needs this first debate to change the momentum in his favor.”