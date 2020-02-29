Trip to Sicily: A Villa Is the Way To Go

Italy is a beautiful country, full of historical artifacts and relics of ancient Roman glory. There are many destinations that we can choose during a trip to Italy. The alternatives offered by this European country are very diverse. From the snowy Alps, impressive cliffs, hills covered with vines, to its wonderful beaches.

I will rescue the two trips I have made to Sicily during the last two years as a recommendation of today’s villa. I choose Sicily especially because it is a destination that is growing in its tourist demand, because it can be visited throughout the year thanks to its Mediterranean climate and because low-cost airlines facilitate the task with direct flights to Catania, Palermo and Trapani.

Sicily is a large island. In a week it is impossible to cross the island from coast to coast; Not surprisingly, Sicily is the place in the world with more places declared World Heritage by Unesco per square kilometer.

Among them, the heart of Sicilian Baroque stands out with the following cities that are well worth visiting:

Taormina

Syracuse and Ortigia Island

Lampedusa and Rabbit Beach – Pelagie Islands

Val di Noto

Aeolian Islands

The three cities are considered a world heritage site and a simple walk through its cobbled streets offer the traveler a feeling of escape from the 21st century.

You can also do many getaways or sports activities such as kayaking or horse riding in the vicinity of Lake Santa Rosalia. One can also rent a bicycle and take a beautiful tour of the green valleys that surround the city of Ragusa.

If entering the Ragusa area was something like time travel 20 years ago, the feeling in the Menfi-Selinunte multiplies even more. Hardly any lights are seen in the villages at night and the storms can leave the islands incommunicado for a good time. The rule that prevails is tranquility, calm and a good sense of humor.

Communication between the islands makes this destination a place away from the tourist routes and that is an added reason to highlight the Scopello as a must for all those who love nature, traditional life and rest.

In Sicily, it is recommended to rent a villa if you plan to stay in more than three days. Our recommendation is to visit selectsicilyvillas.com and get the most suitable villa that meets your budget and expectations.

I still have a few places to visit in Sicily for next summer; Scopello, Menfi-Selinunte and Syracuse. This beautiful island taught me to enjoy the trip with all the calm of the world and probably not long in returning to devote myself to other places known on the island such as the spectacular volcano of Etna and cities like Palermo and Trapena.

All in time and with due calm. Now, are you now ready to visit the island?