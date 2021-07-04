Tracking Tropical Storm Elsa

While South Florida is celebrating the Fourth of July, we’re watching the track of Tropical Storm Elsa.

You can track Elsa LIVE via this link from The Weather Channel. This includes spaghetti models, cone forecasts, current forecasts, and more.

Independence Day features plenty of hot sun with some clouds and storms developing in the mid to late afternoon. Portions of the Keys will see very breezy conditions and periods of storms starting late Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Monday will start with good sun and some clouds. Then showers and storms will move in. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will see Tropical Storm Elsa’s closest approach to South Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Monday night through Tuesday along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see windy conditions and periods of showers and storms from Monday night through Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be a transition day as Elsa moves away from South Florida. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms on a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday’s forecast calls for good sun and periods of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Elsa was downgraded to tropical storm strength at midday on Saturday as it approaches Hispaniola. At that time, Tropical Storm Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at a rapid 29 miles per hour. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Jamaica, portions of the Haitian coast, and eastern and central Cuba. While no watches or warnings have been issued for South Florida as of midday on Saturday, they are expected to be posted soon.

Elsa’s greatest impacts are expected to be in the Lower and Middle Keys and along the Gulf coast. Residents there should bring in or secure any outdoor items on Sunday. Elsa’s track and intensity on Sunday will be critical to determining likely impacts to South Florida, so make sure to check for the latest on Elsa during the Fourth of July holiday and be ready to take action.