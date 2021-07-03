Tracking Hurricane Elsa (LINK Continually Updates )

We’ll be tracking Hurricane Elsa this holiday weekend for potential impacts on Monday and Tuesday.

You can track Elsa via this link from The Weather Channel. This includes spaghetti models, cone forecasts, current forecasts, and more.

Hurricane Elsa is moving through the Windward Islands and entering the eastern Caribbean. Hurricane Elsa is centered near 14.2N 63.7W at 02/2100 UTC or 440 nm SE of Santo Domingo Dominican Republic moving W at 26 knots. Maximum sustained winds were 75 miles per hour, and Elsa was racing west-northwest at 29 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the Haitian coast, and there are hurricane watches for Jamaica and portions of the coast of the Dominican Republic. Elsa’s track and intensity this weekend will make all the difference for South Florida. Plan for the strong possibility of tropical storm conditions for at least portions of our area, beginning on Monday evening and extending into Tuesday.

Saturday features a sunny morning with some showers and storms developing during the early afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the sticky low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

The Fourth of July will bring lots of sun in the morning with clouds, some showers, and a few storms developing during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will start with good sun and a few clouds. Look for clouds, showers, storms, and gusty winds, starting in the afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Keys and along the Gulf coast Monday evening. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see the closest approach of Elsa to South Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible, with heavy rain, damaging winds, and storm surge flooding. Impacts will depend on Elsa’s track and intensity as it nears South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for some sun, more clouds on a strong breeze, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s.