Top Restaurants in Playa Del Carmen Every Traveler Must Try

Nearly a third of every vacation revolves around eating, much to the pleasure of most globetrotters. Through food, travelers can fully immerse themselves in the local culture to get a literal taste of the country, so it is vital to choose top-tier restaurants for every meal.

Today, we are sharing our list of top restaurants in Playa del Carmen, from a simple walk-up to a culinary tour that must be booked in advance. If you are spending even a week in Playa del Carmen, we recommend trying every single restaurant on this list, maybe even twice!

Top Restaurants In Playa Del Carmen

Taquerias el Fogon

Address: Calle 6 Norte Bis. y 30 Avenida N

One can’t come to Mexico without getting authentic tacos, for which Taquerias el Fogon ranks as one of the top restaurants in Playa del Carmen. While it may seem like a simple street restaurant, there is a reason why it is always crowded. You will find no better tacos, fajitas, and fresh fruit juices in town. We recommend trying the tacos al pastor, a shaved meat right off the spit!

La Cueva del Chango

Address: Calle 38 Nte. Mz. 4-Lote 3, Zazil-ha

Whether you are looking for a refreshing breakfast, an escape from the heat for lunch, or a romantic dinner, La Cueva del Chango is one of the top restaurants in Playa del Carmen for all meal types. When you enter this restaurant’s outdoor patio, it will be like stepping into a jungle. With high-quality, fresh regional ingredients, you will get to eat like a local with the locals. Given the high traffic of locals, the menu is constantly changing to keep it fresh, so it is worth visiting more than once!

Asiatico

Address: The Reef 28 Resort – 1 Avenida Nte. & Calle 28 Nte., Gonzalo Guerrero

While the rich flavors of Mexican cuisine are delightful, sometimes your palette will want to venture past the border to distant lands. Asiatico stands as one of the top restaurants in Playa del Carmen because it offers customers light and elegant gourmet dishes from the Far East. Whether you want spring rolls, a poke bowl, curry, or sweet and sour pork, you can get all the best flavors of Asia in one place. Plus, make sure to save room for dessert; we recommend the mousse lychee.

Alux Restaurante & Lounge

Address: Av Benito Juárez Mz 217 Lt2, Ejidal

Alux is a unique culinary experience perfect for a romantic evening with a loved one. Located in a 10,000-year-old underground cavern, this magical setting is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Here you not only can delight in your surroundings and attentive atmosphere but also in the exquisite cuisine that highlights the best of Mayan and Mexican flavors.

Bear in mind that this high-scale restaurant is a quiet space, so we recommend keeping the guest list to adults.

The Traveler’s Table

Address: Provided tour with pick up and drop off from accommodation.

Speaking of unique experiences, the Traveler’s Table is a full-on culinary event perfect for parties, groups, or travelers looking to make new friends on their journey. Located at their exclusive Punta Venado Beach Club, the night includes a 5-course tasting menu from around the globe with wine pairings. After which, travelers will be led through locally crafted spirits tasting of fine tequila and mezcal. Storytelling, hands-on participation, social interactions, and lessons on gastronomy make this experience one of the top restaurants in Playa del Carmen, the only one of its kind.