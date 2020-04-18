Top Picks for Android TV Boxes- 2020

Cord-cutting is rising and with that is the trend of having set-top boxes or streaming devices. Although my Spectrum cable plan is still intact, I invested in a TV box as well but not before doing some extensive research. You would be amazed at how much there is to know before choosing the one! If you are someone who is looking to invest in a TV box in 2020, here are the ones worth considering.

NVIDIA Shield TV

This TV box is not just a streaming box. Instead, you can use it for both gaming and streaming. Calling it a powerhouse in the Android TV ecosystem will be an understatement. You can operate the NVIDIA Shield TV without your hands as well. Google Assistant or your Alexa speaker will power this hands-free operation. If you have either of them, you can let your hands rest.

Apart from the streaming of shows, you can use NVIDIA for GeForce NOW game streaming. Gamers would be delighted to read this. What makes this TV/gaming box the best is the 4K HDR quality video streaming paired with Dolby Atmos audio. Moreover, you get access to the Google Play Store. So, if you are looking for an ultimate streaming/gaming experienced, NVIDIA should be your pick.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Next up on the list is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. You might just see a flash drive but you won’t imagine just how powerful this flash drive is. It comes with an HDMI connector. You might have an issue with its OS 5.0 lollipop that, I agree, is not that up to date. However, you won’t have any streaming issues with the 802.11ac Wi-Fi that the stick comes equipped with. You will also enjoy a 1 GB memory space and 8 GB ROM.

In case you purchase the stick and start using it, you will observe how fast the processor is. When you will open your screen, everything will load within seconds. Hence, speaking volumes about the processor’s speed. Moreover, the Amazon Fire TV Stick also has an outstanding voice assistant. We all call it Alexa. She can tell you about the weather details, can provide an update for news and give you access to a lot of information.

The best part is that you can command Alexa to rewind or pause a video for you as well. Amazon Fire TV Stick also supports the amazing Dolby Digital Plus. If you have the right sound system, you will love using this stick. It will provide you with a theatre-like experience.

DOLAMEE D5 (4K) Android TV Box

Some of the features that pushed me to add DOLAMEE D5 on the list include:

It runs on the most recent Android OS

It has a good processing speed

It supports 3D

It has 4K compatibility

However, some people ditch this option because of the limited storage (8 GB) capacity that it comes with. But this shouldn’t be an issue because you can always expand the storage capacity by adding an SD card. I think that this TV box offers good value for money.

VANKYO MatrixBox X95 Max

You will love that this TV box comes equipped with Android 9.0. Another lethal combination that this TV box offers is that of 4GB RAM and a 32 GB storage capacity. And this capacity can be expanded to 128 GB. Isn’t it just awesome? Apart from all these amazing features, VANKYO supports 4K. All of this comes at a very reasonable price and a small package. Anyone who is looking for a compact option should opt for this.

Ematic Jetstream 4K Ultra HD TV Box

If you are into budget shopping, then you should opt for this TV box. Although it is a recent addition to TV boxes when compared to the others on lost, it is an amazing one. Jetstream supports Oreo. Apart from that, it also comes with a Netflix certification. Something that not all Android certified TV boxes come equipped with. Apart from that, you can relish watching 4K TV with this TV box as well.

So, in case you are trying to get rid of the Spectrum bill pay or the like, you can opt for these TV boxes. However, you will have to pay for the Internet to operate them. So, you cannot completely get rid of the service bills.