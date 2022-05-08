Top Paying Affiliate Programs 2022

Affiliate programs have been a common way to make money in recent years, and 2022 is no exception. If you are interested in a good profit, all you need is to recommend a product and make money on commissions.

One of the advantages of affiliate programs is diversity, that is, no matter what area you understand, you will always find an affiliate program in your industry. This is due to the fact that the market for such programs is very extensive.

Here is a list of top paying affiliate programs that generate good income and will be the best choice for you:

BlueHost

Hostinger

WP Engine

Cloudways

Liquid Web

Algo Affiliates

Kinsta

Instapage

BlueHost

Bluehost is one of the most profitable affiliate programs in 2022. It is the official hosting company for Word Press. It offers $65 when a user registers and goes to the site through your link. But this is not the limit of your earnings, you can increase it using advertising on blogs and social networks.

Hostinger

Hostinger is another one of the high-paying affiliate programs. It offers earnings starting from $60 with the ability to raise profits up to $150 per sale. One of the advantages is also that they do not have payment restrictions.

WP Engine

WP Engine is not only profitable but also the most popular affiliate program worldwide. It is also a Word Press hosting platform that supports many websites and applications. This program is popular not only among bloggers but also among entrepreneurs of small and large businesses. Your earnings could be $100 for every five sales and $250 for every ten sales.

Cloudways

Cloudways enables you to manage many projects from a single interface, eliminating the need to create separate hosting accounts for each one. Cloudways is in charge of reselling internet-based cloud servers. Cloudways accepts two types of payments. Higher per-sale commissions of up to $125 or recurring commissions of $30 per sale + 7% lifetime commission.

Liquid Web

LiquidWeb is a more sophisticated and professional hosting affiliate program. This is a very high-paying platform as earnings here can range from $125 to $1500 per sale. But be prepared to wait 90 days for your first payment to be withdrawn.

Algo Affiliates

Algo Affiliates is a very popular cryptocurrency affiliate program in 2022. For their partners, they offer commission payouts, high conversion rates, and traffic monetization. The basic and minimum requirement is 1000 unique visitors per day. Commissions are charged for specific actions, such as registration and replenishment of the internal balance.

Kinsta

Kinsta is a large-scale WordPress hosting affiliate program. Kinsta pays you a one-time payment of $50 to $500 plus a monthly commission of 10% on all sales made by users who clicked on your affiliate link.

Instapage

Instapage is a powerful landing page platform that focuses on helping businesses improve conversion rates. Their goal is to bring together the marketing team and the marketing agency. They offer 30% recurring commissions, and their products are reasonably priced, so simply marketing their program will win you a substantial profit. The pricing range begins at $79 and extends all the way to $229.

The affiliate industry is growing, and with so many alternatives, making the best decision possible is crucial. Before choosing an affiliate program, look at the commissions, order averages, average revenue per click, and cookie duration. Examine whether the payment is recurring or one-time only. Finally, choose an industry that matches your passions, and then you will realize that affiliate programs are one of the most popular ways to make money in 2022.