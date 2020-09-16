Top App Development Companies in Florida

In today’s hyper-competitive era, mobile app development has become a lifeline to almost all businesses worldwide. From leading organizations to SMEs, everyone has shifted their approach to the digital platforms for extended outreach and rapid responses.

Knowing who are the best app development companies in Florida is the key to success.

Kitrum

Kitrum is a Florida based mobile app development company with offices across the US, Ukraine, Israel, and Mexico. It was found in 2014 to provide talented software engineers from Ukraine and Poland. Their current team includes 250+ expert software developers.

With an extensive experience of almost six years, they are proficient in building web, mobile, and desktop app development services, UI/UX designing, QA, and projects with Big Data and AI/ML technologies. They have been working for various industries, such as banking and financial organizations, education, real estate, gaming industry, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and tourism.

Founded in: 2014

Website: http://www.kitrum.com

Simform

Simform has been a veteran of mobile app development in Florida since 2010, with its offices based in San Diego, Austin, Chicago, San Francisco, Montreal, Boston, Houston, Orlando, LA, and Dallas. They help organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500. Simform’s digital products have empowered their clients to automate 90% of the operations and cut-down maintenance costs by almost 40%.

With a rich portfolio and extensive experience over ten years, their app developers in Florida are experts in designing and building performance-driven mobile applications with world-class user experience. They offer native app development, hybrid cross-platform app development, enterprise-grade apps, API integration services, and apps for IoT. Their clientele includes some industry giants such as Hilton, Sony music, Redbull, and Pepsico, to name a few. They serve various industry leaders from healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, banking, retail, and more.

Their two-weeks of free trial on hiring app developers in Florida puts them at a prominent spot among other development companies.

Founded in: 2010

Website: https://www.simform.com

Mercury Development

Mercury Development is a Florida-based company with additional offices in Atlanta and Cleveland. It was established in 1999 to offer full-stack development, testing, business analysis, UX/UI, staff augmentation, quality assurance, and consulting. They have an extensive portfolio right from a start-up to Fortune 100 companies. Their current team size includes over 350+ developers with rich experience.

Over the years, they have embraced almost all trending technologies such as iBeacon, SDK, Smart TV, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Their extensive client list includes some of the industry frontrunners, such as Sony, Fitbit, Burgerking, Mars, SAP, Mercedes Benz, Dow, PPM and Kia Motors.

Founded in: 1999

Website: https://mercdev.com

Atmosphere Apps

The Atmosphere Apps was founded in 2001. They are a relatively small team of developers based in Florida and Poland. One exciting thing about this team is that their average team member’s experience is approx 10 yrs. They have developed 200+ mobile apps on nine different platforms. They offer professional services like app design, app development, maintenance packages, and integrations.

They have worked in various industries and have done some successful deployments. According to your business demands and end-user needs, they inject specific strategies for executing mobile apps design and development with great intuitive user experience and the latest industry tech and trends. Indeed their rich portfolio is their winning mantra.

Founded in: 2001

Website: http://www.atmosphereapps.com/

Camber Creative

Camber creative is a Florida based full-service digital product agency. It was found in 2014 and offered professional services such as mobile, web, and IoT. Their mobile app development experience ranges from Android, iOS, native, hybrid to enterprise applications. During their relatively short year of operation, they have collaborated with enterprises, SMEs, startups, and also Fortune 100 companies. They have a small team of experts that are passionate about offering what your project requirements are.

Their services include product strategy, design and prototyping, mobile app and web development, audience and revenue, etc. They have a rich portfolio with many viable projects. The best thing about Camber Creative is designing and developing the app according to your business model after gathering deep insights and research into your target audience.

Founded in: 2014

Website: https://www.cmbr.co/