Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida

Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.

As it currently stands, 19 states allow recreational cannabis, and those numbers will only increase in the coming years as more voters opt to legalize these products on a state-wide level. This means an influx of new consumers all across the country, and they will be looking to learn and gain information on how best to use this alternative medication. Cannabis trade shows are an excellent opportunity for any company to connect with consumers and entrepreneurs in their specific market space.

There are some cannabis trade shows taking place in Florida this year and next. Below you’ll find some of the most popular events that are occurring in Florida in 2022-2023.

1. KushCon Tampa

This is the largest trade show in Florida dedicated to CBD, hemp, and wellness as a whole. It is perfect for cannabis business owners as various panel discussions and speeches from the professionals in the niche allow them to find the necessary information on the development of the business. In the Kushcon Tampa review, you can find valuable information on search engine optimization for local dispensaries, attracting traffic to your website, and increasing brand visibility.

2. CBD Expo Tour

This is one of the biggest cannabis trade shows in Florida, with over 500 exhibitors and thousands of attendees each year. This event focuses on all aspects of the CBD industry, featuring seminars, exhibits, and networking opportunities.

3. CannMed

CannMed is a popular trade show for healthcare professionals and other cannabis entrepreneurs looking to learn about new developments in the cannabis space. This event features keynote speakers, interactive workshops, and more.

4. Cannatech Expo

Another popular cannabis trade show in Florida, with over 8,000 attendees and more than 200 exhibitors. This event focuses on the latest advancements in cannabis technology, including cultivation equipment and delivery systems.

5. Florida Industrial Hemp Conference and Exhibition

This is a trade show that is focused on the rapidly growing industrial hemp industry. This event brings together leading professionals and entrepreneurs in this exciting sector. This conference is about developing the industrial hemp industry in the state. It will cover market forecasts, laws and regulations, growing and cultivating hemp, harvesting it, and how to use it in day-to-day life.

6. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

It is one of the major cannabis trade shows held in Florida each year. This event brings together top investors and entrepreneurs from the cannabis industry and focuses on exploring the latest trends and opportunities in this sector. This is an excellent location to conduct face-to-face meetings with key marijuana businesses and identify emerging trends in the sector. Visit live seminars and presentations from the top cannabis industry leaders on developing your business and experiencing growth.

7. Florida Groves

Florida Groves is about music, art, and cannabis. It brings together more than 30,000 attendees and hundreds of vendors each year. This event features live music, an open-air market, and numerous educational sessions. If you are interested in the cannabis industry, this is an exceptional trade show to visit if you are looking to learn more about current trends and network with other industry professionals.

8. Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition

This is a trade show in Florida that showcases the state’s largest selection of high-quality cannabis products. This is an excellent event for anyone interested in learning more about the latest offerings in the industry and discovering what cannabis products might be right for their needs. The conference annually attracts more than 400 physicians and professionals from all over the world to hear from some leading minds in cannabis.

Why Is It Worth Visiting Cannabis Trade Shows?

There are several benefits of attending cannabis trade shows, including the chance to network with industry leaders and other professionals in your field. At these events, you can learn about the latest trends in the cannabis industry, discover new products and services that might fit your company’s needs, and talk directly to companies that may potentially be interested in partnering with or distributing your products.

Additionally, attending cannabis trade shows can help you stay up-to-date on regulatory changes in your state or region and allow you to make essential connections that could help drive your business forward. Overall, if you are looking for a valuable and informative way to engage with the rapidly growing cannabis industry, attending relevant trade shows is definitely worth considering.

How to Prepare for an Expo if You Have a Business in the Cannabis Industry

If you are preparing to attend a cannabis trade show and represent your business, there are several steps that you can take in advance to ensure that you make the most of this valuable opportunity.

First, research the event ahead of time and figure out which exhibitors will be there so that you can focus on those companies during your time there.

Next, develop a plan for meeting with potential partners or distributors and set goals for what you want to achieve during the event. This will help keep you focused on the crucial aspects of your visit and allow you to efficiently use your time at the trade show. Also, be sure to follow up with any leads or conversations you have during the event so you can stay connected and continue to build your network.

Finally, be sure to take advantage of any educational or networking events that are being held in conjunction with the trade show. These can be excellent opportunities to learn more about the cannabis industry, expand your professional network, and make valuable connections that could prove to be beneficial for your company in the future.

Ultimately, if you are looking to expand or grow your cannabis business, attending a trade show is one of the most effective ways to connect with potential partners and consumers within your market space.

Final Say

Whether you’re a consumer or an industry professional looking to stay up-to-date with emerging trends in the cannabis space, attending one of these upcoming cannabis trade shows in Florida is a great idea. With so many valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and exploring new products and services, these events are sure to be a worthwhile investment for anyone interested in the cannabis industry.