How many times have you promised yourself that you’ll eat healthy food or adopt a better lifestyle? We all pledge to lead better lives every New Year’s Eve or following a doctor’s appointment or significant transformative incident, diving in feet-first but then having our excitement disappear after a couple of weeks. If you’ve found yourself here before, put your hand up and smile. We’ve all been there at some point in our lives.

Rather than making drastic changes instantaneously, the best approach to stay on track with your health goals is to take small steps and keep going day after day. Since small moves are convenient to take, the tiniest actions could have the biggest influence on our lives.

Here are a few fantastic superfoods that may be simply included in your everyday life, making a few of those little adjustments toward a healthier YOU more feasible like you’ve always wanted.

The foods on our list are examples of what can be included in a well-balanced diet to help prevent chronic illnesses and maintain overall good health.

Don’t forget to consult your doctor before making any changes in your diet, whether you’re adding one or all of these foods to your diet.

Dark Leafy Greens

This class of vegetables represents some of the best sources of essential nutrients such as zinc, folate, iron, calcium, fiber, vitamin C, and magnesium.

The reason why these vegetables make our list of some of the top superfoods is their aptitude to curtail chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. They also come enriched with anti-inflammatory biochemicals called carotenoids, which serve as protective agents against some cancer types.

Some of the most renowned dark green leafy vegetables include:

Swiss chard

Kale

Collard greens

Spinach

Turnip greens

Some dark green leafy vegetables have an unpleasant taste, so not everyone loves to include them in their diet. Get imaginative by adding them to your favorite smoothies, salads, soups, curries, and stir-fries.

Berries

Berries are a dietary hub of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber.

The robust antioxidant potency of berries is linked to a decreased probability of being diagnosed with cancer, heart disease, and other inflammatory diseases.

Berries are also great for treating various immune-related and digestive illnesses when administered alongside trado-medical treatments regimens.

Some very common berries are:

Strawberries

Raspberries

Blueberries

Cranberries

Blackberries

The advantages of berries are as diverse as their nutritional value, regardless of whether you consume them in your early morning smoothie, as an appetizer, or as a whole dessert. Berries are high in minerals and antioxidants that may help with digestion and illness prevention.

Green Tea

Green tea is a moderately caffeinated drink with a variety of therapeutic qualities. It has a high amount of polyphenolic chemicals and antioxidants, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties. Epigallocatechin gallate is a very abundant antioxidant in green tea.

Green tea’s evident potential to guard against persistent illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease is most likely due to epigallocatechin gallate. Its mix of catechins and caffeine, according to studies, could render it an excellent weight-loss solution for certain people.

Eggs

Because of their significant cholesterol level, eggs have long been a contentious issue in the food industry, yet they are still one of the best foods you can bank on. Whole eggs are high in choline, B vitamins, vitamin A, selenium, phosphorus, and iron, among other minerals.

They also include a lot of high-quality protein. Lutein and zeaxanthin, two powerful antioxidants found in eggs, have been proven to protect eye health and eyesight.

Despite concerns about egg consumption and high cholesterol, studies have shown that consuming six to twelve eggs each week has no discernible effect on the risk of heart disease or diabetes.

Consuming eggs can boost the level of “good” high-density lipoprotein in certain individuals, potentially lowering their risk of heart disease, although more research is required before a definitive conclusion can be reached.

Cannabis Seeds

Cannabis seeds are a great vegetarian protein source. Their protein content is over 30%, in addition to containing a variety of other key nutrients. They’re one of the only plants that have all the essential amino acids that the human body cannot produce.

In cannabis seed oil, the proportion of omega-3 to omega-6 fats is about 1:3, and nutritionists think this is a healthy ratio. Gamma-linolenic acid, an essential anti-inflammatory fatty acid, can likewise be found in cannabis seeds.

As a result of this, many individuals regularly buy cannabis seed oil supplements. By boosting the level of omega-3 fatty acids in your body, cannabis seed oil is good for the health of your heart. The anti-inflammatory properties of this biochemical help to ease eczema symptoms. These seeds are also a good protein source since they include essential amino acids.

