Top 5 Natural Health Remedies of 2021, So Far

Healthy living is always important. In light of recent events, there is more of a push for us to take care of our health and well-being. Natural health remedies are more popular than ever. A-list celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow advocate healthy living and natural health remedies rather than pharmaceuticals. She even has her own Netflix series, called the Goop Lab, featuring her own company and her journey towards caring for her body, naturally.

Cannabis & CBD

Cannabis and CBD are the most talked-about natural remedies of 2021. It’s inconceivable that cannabis was once a hugely taboo subject. The acceptance of cannabis has encouraged the industry to create and sell a variety of products. Whether you’re interested in hybrid seeds or pure strains of Indica or Sativa, it’s important to do your research to find the one that will best serve you as a health remedy. As a rule, hybrid strains are more beneficial as health remedies because both strains are combined.

Therefore, users have the best of both worlds. Here are some of the things that cannabis can alleviate the symptoms of:

Glaucoma

ADHD/ADD

Anxiety and depression

Seizures

Pain

Inflammation

Insomnia

Weight loss

The list could go on. As long as cannabis is consumed in moderation and under the guidance of a specialist, it can work wonders.

CBD stands for cannabidiol. It’s a naturally occurring substance derived from the Sativa strain. CBD treats the following conditions, just without the added high that recreational cannabis users enjoy:

Anxiety and stress

Inflammation

Insomnia

Acne

Chronic pain

Drug addictions

Currently, 1 in 7 Americans is dipping their toes into CBD waters and reaping the benefits. It’s important to remember that research into both CBD and cannabis is still limited. CBD needs to be used for weeks to build up in the body and begin taking effect.

The Wim Hof Method

The Wim Hof method is very interesting. The three basic principles of the method are controlled breathing, controlled exposure to cold, and cultivating the mindset of dedication and commitment. Wim Hof is the name of the guy who created this revolutionary natural health remedy that thousands of people are benefiting from.

Focusing on decades of self-discovery and science, Wim Hof has designed a method of living that can completely transform the human immune system. Wim Hof himself has been practicing his own method for years.

Those who are patient and dedicated to the Wim Hof Method can enjoy the following benefits:

Better sleep patterns

Heightened focus

Increased energy

It instantly proved that his meditation and breathing methods, as well as cold exposure, can naturally improve the human body’s immune system so much so that it can fend off a usually toxic endotoxin. The clue is in the name! You don’t need any fancy equipment. Just access to running cold water, enough time to Google the Wim Hof Method, and determination.

Yoga

It’s fitting to move onto yoga and meditation, two things Wim Hof advocates for. Let’s start with yoga. Yoga isn’t about contorting your body into crazy positions and hoping you don’t fall. Yoga is about calming the body, mind, and soul, using different positions to find inner stability and peace. While doing so, you’ll also increase your flexibility, improve muscle and joint range of movement, and improve your mental health.

If you need a destress, yoga is perfect. The combination of the breathing techniques and controlled movements ignites the parasympathetic nervous system, giving you the following benefits:

Reduced depression and stress

Increased appetite

Insomnia relief

Relaxed muscles

See if you can find a yoga tutorial that brings your spirit to life.

Plants & Herbs

Plants and herbs have been used as a natural remedy since the dawn of time. Plants and herbs are a broad subject. Instead of covering them all, two have been selected because their benefits are the most researched.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a plant with multiple uses that millions of people around the world benefit from. Aloe Vera is not as easy to grow as lavender, and it’s found in warmer climates. Its thick, gooey texture is transformed into lotions, shampoos, drinks, oil, etc.

Here are some of the health benefits: