Top 30 Strategies To Beat Snoring

A study of 2,000 US adults found 52% either snore or have a partner who does, with 72% of those resorting to a host of tricks to try and silence the noise. The top strategies to beat snoring include using extra pillows, drinking water before bed – and putting a tennis ball in your pajamas to stop you lying on your back.

Nasal strips, dilators or spray, a hot shower before bed and even sleeping sitting up are also featured in the top 30 list.

But while some avoid alcohol before bed or even at all (both 15%), one in 10 swears by a drink before nodding off to stop snoring.

Others have resorted to taping their mouth, putting a clothespin on their nose or sleeping with their head at the end of the bed.

The survey, commissioned by www.mutesnoring.com and executed in partnership with WebMD and OnePoll, as part of the new 2023 Annual Sleep & Snore Report, also found 53% of those who snore or live with a snorer are so fed up with the noise, they would do anything to stop it.

This sees them spend an average of $45.30 a year on items to try and silence it, but they would be willing to spend up to $596.60 if it meant it would stop for good.

More than four in 10 (42%) would even consider surgery in a bid to bring an end to the habit.

“Snoring can be disruptive, and people are willing to give pretty much anything a go to put a stop to it,” says Michael Johnson, CEO Rhinomed for www.mutesnoring.com. “And while some of these are fairly routine strategies — and indeed many proven to help — there are some more unusual things being put to the test.

“While things like using extra pillows, humidifiers and opening up the airways can all help with snoring, things like having a hot shower before bed, sleeping upside down in the bed and wearing an eye mask aren’t likely to help that much.

“Whether you are the snorer or the person who has to put up with the noise from a partner, it can have a huge impact on your sleep, relationship and life generally.

“As a result, there are some who are willing to do whatever it takes to put a stop to it.”

It also emerged 38% have ended up sleeping in separate bedrooms, and 28% have resorted to sleeping tablets.

But for 15%, it has got so bad, they have had a relationship end because of one of them snoring.

In a bid to stop snoring, 42% have turned to the internet for advice, while 32% have gone to friends and family for help.

And 37% have even sought help from health professionals.

Although 60% admitted they have simply come to accept that it’s never going to go away.

It also emerged that those classed as obese are more likely to be snorers (57%) than those who have an underweight (19%) or healthy (29%) BMI.

While 36% of men snore compared to 32% of women.

Michael Johnson added: “Snoring doesn’t have to be something you simply put up with.

“With sound strategies, you really can reduce or even eliminate the snoring noise in your bedroom – and not surprisingly, improving your nasal breathing is one of the best things snorers can do.”

TOP STRATEGIES PEOPLE HAVE TRIED TO STOP SNORING

Using extra pillows Nasal strips/ dilator Hot shower or bath before bed Drinking more water Having a humidifier on Sleeping sitting up Sleeping the other way round e.g. head at the end of the bed Avoiding alcohol completely (i.e. not just before bed) Avoiding alcohol before bed Nasal spray before bed Saline rinses/ sprays Sipping warm honey and lemon before bed Using a mouthguard Rubbing decongestant onto your chest before bed Exercise before bed Wearing an eye mask Eating mints before bed Buying anti-snore pillows Wearing compression socks Snoring exercises Buy a snoring ring that’s meant to stop you snoring Rubbing Vaseline on the tip of your nose Put a tennis ball in your Pjs to stop you lying on your back Drinking alcohol before bed Humming / singing Thyme oil on your feet Throat exercises Putting a peg on your nose Acupuncture Taping your mouth

MUTE AMBASSADOR & SLEEP EXPERT OLIVIA AREZZOLO HAS THESE TOP FIVE TIPS TO REDUCE SNORING:

Reduce alcohol intake – Alcohol is a prime risk factor for snoring: it relaxes the muscles in the upper airways, causing them to collapse through the night and amplify snoring.

Sleep on your side – By sleeping on your back, you exacerbate snoring – however, sleeping on your side, or at the very least, having your face on the side, this reduces it.

Ensure you are at a healthy weight – weight reduction for those carrying excess weight can improve snoring – so much so that in some cases, symptoms can be eliminated.

Consider a nasal dilator – for a simple, straightforward solution that can help to make breathing easier at night.

Improve air quality. Well-ventilated, purified air reduces the risk that snoring is due to pollution and airborne critters that may offset allergies – which can otherwise lead to irritated airways, congestion and amplify snoring

