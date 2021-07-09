Top 3 Largest Gambling Companies in the U.S. [New Case Study]

You have reached the ultimate list of the most outstanding gambling companies, curated by our financial experts.

In this guide, you will get access to insights from three of the largest casino companies that have revolutionized the way we gamble.

The best part? You will get a complete overview of the history of the gambling industry and how it has evolved from a simple form of entertainment to a multi-billion business (quickly shifting to the online environment).

Let’s dive right in.

Why is iGaming important?

Not until long ago, the gambling industry consisted of land-based casinos and sports betting terminals. Gambling was considered an exclusive activity, and only the rich would have enough money to wager on casino games (at least in legal venues).

Nowadays, mainly thanks to technological advancements, anyone with a smartphone and strong internet connection can join a gambling session within minutes.

Experts refer to this phenomenon as the iGaming revolution.

In simple terms, iGaming refers to any gambling activity that is conducted online. These include online betting, live dealer games, virtual slots and any other casino game that can be played on the web.

According to market research by Technavio, the expected CAGR for 2025 is estimated to increase to 11.25%. But why are those predictions so optimistic?

Well, there are a few factors that contribute towards the digitalization of gambling:

Everyone has access to smartphones and tablets with an internet connection; The U.S. is quickly legalizing online gambling in more states; People love convenience, and iGaming offers a solution that doesn’t require driving to the casino.

The iGaming industry is essential for casino revenue growth strategies since it provides them with a new traffic source with more benefits than downsides. Some old-school gamblers may argue that online casinos are ruining the fun, but they probably didn’t notice that most of our time is spent in front of a digital screen.

Therefore, it would only make sense for the iGaming industry to continue expanding and bringing in more players to the online environment while quickly overtaking the traffic potential of the land-based casino industry

1. Better Collective

Founded in: 2004

2004 Revenue: $191.09 million

$191.09 million Headquarters: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Year-to-date returns: 66%

Better Collective is an iGaming media outlet that aims to educate consumers about responsible gambling.

The company currently operates in over 30 languages and has 12 offices around the globe. They promise to empower gamblers by offering them tools and learning materials to increase their casino and betting knowledge.

Their goal is to make gambling a responsible activity by providing fair and transparent reviews to help the user make a more informed decision and know what to expect when placing wagers online.

Some of Better Collective’s products include Betting expert, HLTV and Vegas Insider. These platforms have already served millions of gamblers, assisted them with their addiction, and helped them engage in a fun and well-researched casino experience.

2. Bet365

Founded in: 2001

2001 Revenue: $4.14 billion

$4.14 billion Headquarters: North Staffordshire, United Kingdom

North Staffordshire, United Kingdom Year-to-date returns: N/A

Considered one of the most profitable sports betting platforms on Earth, Bet365 is a great company operated by U.K.’s best-paid female CEO, Denise Coates. Rough estimates show that her salary is approximately $585 million per year.

Despite taking a revenue hit last year due to lockdown restrictions, the company continues to thrive and expand its user base daily. As a result, bet365 holds the title for the “Operator of the Year” awarded by eGaming Review magazine in 2010.

Their main product is the online sportsbook, which covers a wide range of betting markets, including fantasy sports, esports and reality events. They also provide an online casino platform where non-bettors can enjoy slots, live table games and other casino titles.

3. 888 Holdings

Founded in: 1997

1997 Revenue: $849.7 million

$849.7 million Headquarters: Gibraltar

Gibraltar Year-to-date returns: 67%

If you’ve ever gambled online, you may have heard of 888 Holdings.

This international online casino operator is widely regarded as one of the most prominent gambling companies in the world. Their products cover various casino games, including sports betting, poker and in-house developed slots.

Although the 888 stock had been underperforming in 2020, CEO Itai Pazner declared that he has optimistic expectations for the future. The price drop is mainly correlated to the recent investment for expanding the business to new markets.

888 casino is also building a solid reputation by sponsoring various sporting events like the Portuguese Grand Prix. They’ve also locked in a deal with Caesars and the World Series of Poker, remaining the official title sponsor until 2026.