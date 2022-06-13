Top 10 US Summer Fishing Destinations for 2022

Is there anything more soul-invigorating than spending your summer vacation out on the water? Be it surfing, swimming, sailing, or fishing, the hottest season of the year and water activities are simply a match made in heaven.

Something tells us you’ll be displaying a “gone fishing” sign for your vacation soon. To help you choose your next adventure, we compiled a list of the ideal summer fishing destinations in the US. And don’t worry, there’s a corner for every fellow angler.

Not only have we included world-renowned locations for adrenaline seekers, but we also found tucked-away spots perfect for those looking for some peace and quiet. Are you ready to pick your summer fishing destination? Read on and find out where you should wet your line this year.

Indian River County, Florida

Let’s start with the east coast of Florida and Indian River County. The aptly-named Treasure Coast stretches from Sebastian to Vero Beach and is famous for its excellent freshwater and saltwater fisheries. As if this isn’t spectacular enough on its own, Indian River County is also home to some of the most sought-after game fish in the world. But why come here in summer? Let’s see.

While you can cast your line in these waters year-round, summer marks the beginning of superb fishing opportunities. Moving from Blue Cypress Lake toward the Atlantic Ocean, you’ll cross paths with both inland and bluewater headliners. Bass, Snook, Tarpon, Redfish, Flounder, Snappers, Groupers, Sharks, Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and Marlin are all waiting for you.

Come June and an angling adventure turns into a fishing frenzy. Tournaments light up the entire area and, as of this year, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is joining the hype with the First Annual Inshore Fishing Tournament. For fish enthusiasts, there’s also the Sebastian Fishing Museum and a unique dining experience with restaurants you can boat to.

With pristine beaches, crystal clear waters, and an amazing underwater world, Indian River County will have you spoilt for choice. That’s exactly what you’ve been looking for, right?

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Another must-fish destination this summer is South Carolina’s superstar – Hilton Head Island. Surrounded by creeks, a sound, and the ocean, this place revolves around the water. It comes as no surprise that the island is a true angling epicenter. Whether you want to explore the shallows or head offshore to test your skills, Hilton Head Island has a tailor-made trip for every passionate fisherman.

Summertime means multiple options. The backwaters guard Cobia, while reefs hide Snappers and Groupers. Tarpon and Redfish dominate the area closer to shore, while Mahi Mahi, Tuna, and Sailfish are out in the Gulf Stream. However, the ultimate local attraction is Shark fishing. With over 50 Shark species, there’s a catch for professionals and novices alike. Sound insane? Well, it’s insanely fun, that’s for sure. Give it a try!

Hilton Head Island isn’t all about fishing, though. A favorite pastime for both residents and visitors is golf. With more than 30 golf courses that range from prestigious pro ranges to family-oriented greens, there’s a match for everyone. So, when on Hilton Head Island, do as the locals do – hit the bluewaters for a Shark duel and then get on the green for a round of golf.