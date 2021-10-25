Top 10 Haunted Tourist Destinations for this Halloween

Dark tourism and haunted attractions have been a growing trend in the United States, with over 300k searches for haunted house in the US alone during the past year. As the season changes, the crisp air and the rustling of autumn leaves are sure to send tingles down your spine. Fall is officially here and people are ready to get spooky just in time for Halloween. But did you know some of your favorite tourist attractions are actually haunted?



Holidu, the search engine for vacation rentals, set its mission to find out which are the must-visit haunted destinations in the United States. The US is home to some of the most haunted attractions in the world, which means there was fierce competition. This list will take you on a journey through real life haunted houses, demonic dolls, and celebrity haunts. Start creating your perfect spooky season bucket list now with Holidu’s top 10 most popular haunted US tourist destinations to help you get into the Halloween spirit! These bone chilling picks were found using the Google searches and the data highlighted that:

The Brooklyn Bridge took first prize as the most searched haunted attraction

California dominates the list with 3 of the top 10 spooky spots!

Florida & Pennsylvania have a haunted face-off, each having 2 locations in the top 10