Top 10 Fishing Spots for Father’s Day 2022

If you’re looking to honor your old man on Father’s Day or spend some quality time with your kids, fishing together is a fantastic way to do so. You’ll get to enjoy the day surrounded by nature, relax on the water, and hopefully reel in a few fish. But most importantly, you’ll create valuable memories with your loved ones.

To celebrate this wonderful holiday on Sunday, June 19th, we’ve prepared a list of top Father’s Day fishing spots in the U.S. Of course, there were many places to consider, but we narrowed the list down to ten locations with enough variety to suit all types of anglers. So, without further ado, here are our picks for 2022.

Johnson City, TN

With plenty of Southern charm, Johnson City, Tennessee is a great place to visit if you’re looking to spend a holiday in comfort. It features all the amenities of a big city and the peace and quiet of a small town. And thanks to several quality spots close by, you’ll be in luck if you’re in the mood to do some Father’s Day fishing.

Among the different hotspots you can fish near the city, the closest one is Boone Lake. Smallmouth, Largemouth, Striped, and Hybrid Bass all inhabit its waters, making it a freshwater fishing heaven. What’s more, you’ll also have a shot at Catfish, Crappie, and several other species you can bring back for dinner.

Another option is the Nolichucky River, found just a short ride away from Johnson City. Besides the ample Bass fishing opportunities the river offers, there’s one freshwater monster anglers love to chase out here – Muskellunge. These fish are notoriously difficult to catch, making them a prime target for the experienced angler dad.

Frankfort, MI

Nestled on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Frankfort is a small town known for its picturesque Victorian homes. It’s also fairly close to the scenic Sleeping Bear Dunes, which are located just over half an hour north. For sightseers, it’s a destination you don’t want to miss out on. But for anglers, it’s Lake Michigan’s waters you should focus on exploring first.

The lake is renowned for its Salmon and Trout fishing. And while what you’ll catch changes depending on when you visit, Father’s Day falls very close to what’s considered peak season. In fact, both Steelhead and Lake Trout, as well as early King Salmon will be among the possible catches.

During this time of the year, Steelhead often swim close to the water’s surface. This means you’ll sometimes get double and even triple hookups. So if you haven’t had the honor of fighting these silvery torpedoes yet, it’s the ideal time to do it. Of course, King Salmon and Lakers will provide you with plenty of excitement as well.

Falmouth, MA

If you’re looking to get in on some Cape Cod action on Father’s Day, consider paying a visit to Falmouth, Massachusetts. This East Coast town is located right across from Martha’s Vineyard. Besides being known for its sandy beaches, it’s also home to some of the best fishing grounds in the area.

The easiest way to fish here is to just set up and surf cast from one of the local beaches. This way, you can hook into passing Striped Bass, Bluefish, Scup, and other inshore species. Of course, hopping on a boat will expand your list of targets and enable you to hit some of the more productive grounds, including the famed Vineyard or Nantucket Sound.

Striped Bass is certainly the most popular game fish around these parts. However, there’s also the option of venturing further into the Atlantic Ocean. Offshore, you’ll get to explore underwater canyons where Bluefin Tuna, Marlin, Swordfish, and other big game species roam.