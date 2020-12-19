Tony “Super” Chang: Exemplifying How to Face Uncertainty Head on with the Success of Super Jewelry Co.

“Life truly is a game, and those who put themselves out there to play will get hurt the most but will end up winning sooner or later.”

A life of uncertainty has formed Tony Chang into the forward-thinking optimist he is today. Spending most of his life searching for peace and freedom both spiritually and fiscally, Chang has melded an entrepreneurial career out of the life lessons and experiences he has learned from over the years. Now as the head of Super Jewelry Co., Tony Chang is looking for mass expansion of his message.

Met with unpredictable obstacles at an early age, Chang and his family spent most of his childhood relocating among various southern California Cities before finally settling in Ranchos Palos Verdes, where Chang would finish out his primary education. Upon his high school graduation, Chang would soon be met with the new uncertainty of choosing a career path. Initially deciding to pursue a graduate’s degree, it was not until Chang read Rich Dad Poor Dad, the personal finance book by Robert Kiyosaki, that he decided to pursue a life of financial freedom. Chang decided to drop out of school with this epiphany and begin a new chapter of his life.

“Honestly, it was horrible and challenging,” Chang said of the new direction he was turning towards in his life. Working various odd jobs for the next few years, Tony Chang finally seemed to have found his calling after an unexpected run-in with the CEO of Ablaze International.

In this well-established jewelry company, Chang would work and develop his passion and knowledge for the jewelry industry. After six years working for ablaze, Chang felt genuinely ready to become his own boss finally. In 2018, Tony Chang founded Super Jewelry Co., a decision that he had long awaited to make, but was met with a whole new collection of unwarranted obstacles.

“I went through mental breakdowns because I was so used to being an employee but, when I got into business for myself, I literally had to put my old-self and mentality to death,” recalled Chang.

Spiritually recrafting himself, Chang began to build a strong brand identity for himself and Super Jewelry Co. With the mentality of forming strong relationships with clients, Chang developed a highly focused, customer-first business model that his company still runs on today. Now looking to sell 10K, 14K, and custom gold pieces worldwide, Tony Chang has seemed to set goals for himself that will take him and Super Jewelry Co. to a whole new level.

