Together Again! 2021 Friendship Circle Walk-a-Thon

Every year, for the past 11 years, thousands of adults and children have gathered at Friendship Circle for their signature fundraising event, Walking4Friendship that raises crucial funds and awareness for the nonprofit organization that benefits children and adults with special needs.

Together again!

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Friendship Circle of Miami will once again be hosting their ever-popular, Walking4Friendship 3K. The walk will start at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street in Miami. This year’s walk is presented by Milam’s Market and is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Over the years, the walkathon has raised over $1.2 million (that’s a lot of friendships!) for programs that uplift children and teens with autism and other special needs through one-to-one friendships with teenage volunteers.

Organizers plan to hold the walk safely and will follow recommended CDC health guidelines for events and gatherings with the safety of participants, staff and volunteers a top priority.

Walkers and fundraisers will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a variety of fundraising awards will be presented on the day of the event. For those unable to walk in person, donations can be made at https://www.walking4friendship.com/Donate

Registration is now open at www.walking4friendship.com

3K By the Numbers

1.86411 miles

9842.52 feet

7.5 laps on a 400m track

WHO: Friendship Circle Miami

WHAT: Walking4Friendship 3K

WHEN: Sunday, April 25, 2021

TIME: 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155

INFO: Registration is $25 online.

www.walking4friendship.com to register today!

All registrants receive a Walking4Friendship T-shirt

https://www.walking4friendship.com/Static/sponsors

Friendship Circle of Miami

Children with special needs face many challenges, among them isolation and lack of relationships. They could have the best professional help, but they don’t necessarily have friends, don’t attend regular social gatherings like most, and their classmates can’t interact with them in the same way as most children. For the past 15 years, Friendship Circle has been bridging this gap through inclusive programs that help children with special needs develop friendships through sports, music, life skills training, summer- and winter- camp, yoga, equine therapy, and other exciting activities.

Mission

Friendship Circle of Miami is a nonsectarian, community-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that creates friendships and develops life skills for individuals with special needs through teenage volunteers and community outreach.