Tips for Going on a Road Trip in Florida

Florida has always boasted of scenic beaches and temperate weather that’s perfect for adventure-seekers. If you would like to experience everything the state has in store, then going on a road trip is the best way to get started. Still, whether you are from out-of-state on a holiday visit or have lived in Florida for much of your life, it’s important to prepare before hitting the road.

To make your journey across the Sunshine State memorable without running into any risks along the way, keep these tips in mind:

Plot out your destinations

Unless you prefer spontaneous travels, planning your road trip helps you steer clear of any problems. You will need to come up with a good itinerary that includes stopovers, landmarks, and attractions along the way. Moreover, you need to pick an effective route to take if you are planning to see as much of Florida as you possibly can. Consider using an updated map so you can find places for overnight stays and meals.

Opt for scenic routes

If the destination doesn’t matter just as much as the fact that you are going on a long drive, consider taking on Florida’s most scenic routes, starting with the A1A. Stretching from Jacksonville to Miami, this 530-kilometer stretch of road offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. As you take the AIA, you will find beaches that stretch miles and quiet beach towns. You can also take the Florida Keys Highway which offers amazing views of the natural features of the Florida Keys and numerous resorts and shops where you can take a breather after a long drive.

Select your ride

What will be your vehicle of choice for the road trip? In case you are with friends and family members, an SUV, hatchback, or van should be your initial option. If you are going alone, you can always ride a 150cc motorcycle that’s capable of long rides.

Regardless of your choice of vehicle, you need to make sure it’s in tip-top shape prior to the trip. For this, make sure to give yourself at least two weeks to have your vehicle serviced and find any issues that could compromise your safety.

Be extra safe on the road

Don’t let the excitement of the ride affect your safety. It’s best to assume that you are vulnerable to a motorcycle accident or a vehicle pileup that leads to a personal injury lawsuit, so make sure you come prepared for any eventuality. You can opt for a sturdier motorcycle helmet, check your seatbelts, and get a first aid kit. It’s also important to know who to call during the aftermath of a car accident. After all, you can never be too careful when you are out on the road.

Find the best moments in the littlest things

At best, you should enjoy the little things while you are driving along Florida roads. Talk with fellow travelers, try out new food, and take pictures of exciting discoveries along the way. After all, going on a road trip will be all for nothing if you don’t bring back memories that will stay with you.